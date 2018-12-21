Oregon Ducks c/o 2019 Early Signing Day Recap

It’s that time of year again! The NCAA is in its second year of the Early Signing Day program. The first one was both wildly intriguing and somewhat perfunctory as most programs did sign a majority of their commitments during the three day period.

How did Oregon fare on ESD?

They signed a top five recruiting class with all 20 commitments prior to ESD and added two signees along the way, bringing in 22 total signees during the period.

Who are the Ducks signees?

(ranked by 247 prospect rankings)

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux 6’4 239 DE Oaks Christian HS (CA)

Stars: 5

Rank: (Position / State / National): 2 / 1 / 2

Twitter: @kayvonT8

- Thibodeaux is the highest ranked recruit ever to sign with Oregon. Much will be expected of this ballyhooed freshman from California. He committed to the Ducks on 12/15 and signed on 12/19. Had offers from every program in the country. Final four consisted of Oregon, Alabama, Florida, and Florida State. With both key pass rush threats Jalen Jelks and Justin Hollins off to find NFL riches, Thibs will be heavily relied upon.

2. Mykael Wright 5’11 180 CB Antelope Valley HS (CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 6 / 7 / 43

Twitter: @_mykael2

- Elite athlete that tested very well at The Opening this past summer. Just missed out on five star status. Held 16 offers from the power programs. Committed to the Ducks in May 2018. Visited Eugene in October. Signed 12/19. Oregon was his second offer behind Nebraska. The highest ranked corner to sign with Oregon.

3. Mase Funa 6’2 245 ILB Mater Dei HS (CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 3 / 8 / 50

Twitter: @mase_funa47

- A four star recruit that visited in April and committed the next day on an unofficial visit. Has been solid since, signing on 12/19. Comes from a power Cali HS program in Mater Dei so he’s very well schooled in fundamentals. Recruited by OLB Coach Dennison and DL Coach Joe.

4. Jonah Tauanu’u 6’5 317 OT Narbonne HS (CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 10 / 14 / 74

Twitter: @jztauanuu

- He held offers from 19 different programs, including a majority of the Pac-12 schools. A former high school teammate of current Ducks receiver J.J. Tucker. Recruited by OL Coach Alex Mirabal and DL Coach Joe Salav’ea. He’s a hoss at tackle and could be the Ducks swing tackle/guard if he avoids the redshirt.

5. Mycah Pittman 5’11 195 WR Calabasas HS (CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 13 / 16 / 85

Twitter: @MycahPittman

- Four star receiver with NFL bloodlines as father Michael was a running back for several teams, primarily the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Held 31 offers. Unofficially visited in May, committed in July, officially visited in October and signed on 12/19. He could have a shot at major reps if things break right. Recruited by OC Marcus Arroyo and WR coach Michael Johnson.

6. Lance Wilhoite 6’2 186 WR Franklin Road Academy (TN)

Stars: 4

Rank: 23 / 3 / 134

Twitter: @swaggylance

- Four star receiver from faraway Nashville that held 25 offers from mostly the southeastern United States. Officially visited in June, committed in June, and signed on 12/19. Recruited by WR coach Michael Johnson. Frame is ideal for red zone work to start off with.

7. Sean Dollars 5’10 185 RB Mater Dei HS ( CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 1 / 22 / 144

Twitter: @SeanDollars

- The top ranked all purpose running back in the nation joins two other HS teammates at Oregon. Unofficially visited in April, committed in May, and signed on 12/19. He could challenge for serious reps behind projected starter C.J. Verdell. Recruited by Safeties coach Keith Heyward and RB coach Jim Mastro.

8. Ge’Mon Eaford 6’0 217 OLB Deerfield Beach (FL)

Stars: 4

Rank: 9 / 24 / 178

Twitter: @Gemon_J_Wilson

- 4 star outside linebacker recruit that the Ducks got from perennial Florida HS power program Deerfield Beach. He committed in August and signed on 12/19. Eaford held 45 offers from virtually every program in the power 5. Recruited by OLB coach Cort Dennison. Will need to bulk up some to compete for playing time. Likely redshirt or a move back to safety.

9. Josh Delgado 5’11 181 WR IMG Academy (FL)

Stars: 4

Rank: 29 / 30 / 201

Twitter: @JDe1gado

- Four star receiver recruit from national high school powerhouse IMG Academy. Committed in June and signed on 12/19. Recruited by OC Marcus Arroyo and WR coach Michael Johnson. Originally from California.

10. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu 6’7 345 OT Navarro College TX

Stars: 4

Rank: 1 / 1 / 4

Twitter: @SalaDaBeast

- He was the top JUCO offensive tackle in the country. Originally from Nevada. Officially visited Oregon in June, committed two days after his visit. Signed on 12/19. Oregon went head to head with the likes of Bama and pretty much any other program that needed a tackle. Recruited by OL coach Alex Mirabal and DL coach Joe Salav’ea. The last time the Ducks went into snag a tackle with Nevada connections, well it turned out pretty decently. Reportedly pushing 400 pounds so some S&C work will be needed.

11. Keyon Ware-Hudson 6’2 305 DT Mater Dei HS (CA)

Stars: 4

Rank: 18 / 37 / 280

Twitter: @ke_yon8

- KWH is a four star defensive tackle that could help relieve star tackle Jordon Scott in spot duty as a freshman. Hails from powerhouse Cali HS Mater Dei. At the least, he’ll add to the depth where the Ducks were Scott and little else last season. Held 15 offers that ranged from the ACC and Pac-12 mostly. Recruited by DL coach Joe Salav’ea. Committed in April and signed on 12/19.

12. Patrick Herbert 6’5 225 TE Sheldon HS (OR)

Stars: 4

Rank: 11 / 2 / 319

Twitter: @pherbert14

- Arguably the most talked about brother of a Ducks player in modern program history. The second ranked prospect in the state of Oregon. He should challenge for reps in a pretty good TE depth chart that saw major action last season. Possible redshirt.

13. Trikweze Bridges 6’3 175 S Lanett HS (AL)

Stars: 3

Rank: 38 / 14 / 415

Twitter: @TrikwezeB_2

- Another recruit that Oregon went head to head with SEC powers and won in the state of Alabama no less. Recruited by ST coach Bobby Williams and Safeties coach Keith Heyward. He’s a bigger safety so there’s that going for him. Great athlete. Needs to add some weight. Could push for playing time with an underwhelming safety group. Committed in July and signed on 12/19. Ball hawking safety is the career leader in the state of Alabama with 38.

14. Jayvaun Wilson 6’2 210 ATH Valencia HS (CA)

Stars: 3

Rank: 24 / 54 / 426

Twitter: @jayvaunwilson6

- A RB by trade but is listed as an athlete. He could play either running back or receiver but will possibly outgrow the position and transition to receiver. Held nine offers from Pac-12 programs. Recruited by RB coach Jim Mastro and CB coach Donte Williams. Committed in April and signed on 12/19.

15. Suaava Poti DT 6’3 285 DT St. John Bosco HS (CA)

Stars: 3

Rank: 30 / 59 / 450

Twitter: @SuaavaPoti

- Three star defensive tackle that was lightly recruited due to injury as junior but exploded as a senior. Held 13 offers. Recruited by DL coach Joe Salav’ea. Likely redshirt candidate but could compete for reps if he can get right.

16. Isaac Townsend 6’6 235 DE Ralston Valley Senior HS (CO)

Stars: 3

Rank: 36 / 3 / 495

Twitter: @IsaacTownsend13

- Three star defensive end recruit that is the third ranked overall in the state of Colorado. Held nine offers including from Boise State and Notre Dame. Will likely transition to an outside linebacker spot due to length and size. Recruited by OLB coach Cort Dennison. Possible hybrid player in certain pass rush situations.

17. Cale Millen 6’4 190 QB Mount Si HS (wA)

Stars: 3

Rank: 24 / 5 / 553

Twitter: @millen_10

- The only quarterback in the class is a three star that didn’t even get offered by that hated school up north but sure has them up in arms about the fact that he signed with Oregon. What will likely burn them even more is that one of their own alumni (Cort Dennison) helped get him to Eugene. Probably will be redshirted depending on Justin Herbert’s decision.

18. J.R. Waters 6’3 185 WR Oxnard HS (CA)

Stars: 3

Rank: 82 / 72 / 626

Twitter: @jaron_waters

- A big physical three star receiver from Cali that could compete right away for major reps. Recruited by OC Marcus Arroyo and WR coach Michael Johnson. Held 17 offers. Committed in June and signed on 12/19.

19. Treven Ma’ae 6’4 240 DE Bishop Gorman HS (NV)

Stars: 3

Rank: 45 / 3 / 703

Twitter: @TrevenMaae

- See Isaac Townsend and rinse and repeat. He comes from national HS power Bishop Gorman so you know he’s solid. Recruited by DL coach Joe Salav’ea and OLB coach Cort Dennison. Held offers from 20 programs. Committed in August and signed on 12/19.

20. Dru Mathis 6’3 240 ILB Moorpark College (CA)

Stars: 3

Rank: 3 / 11 / 57

Twitter: @DruMathis22

- Mathis is this year’s DJ Johnson I suspect. Hopefully without the transfer drama. Three star JUCO prospect that held eight offers despite being one of the best linebackers in the entire JUCO class. Transferred to JUCO from regional upstart San Diego State. Can play both inside and outside. Recruited by OLB coach Cort Dennison and WR coach Michael Johnson. Offered in December and signed on 12/19.

21. Brandon Dorlus 6’3 270 DE Deerfield Beach HS (FL)

Stars: 3

Rank: 70 / 133 / 967

Twitter: @brandon_dorlus

- He is a 6’3 270 defensive end from Deerfield Beach HS and is a three star recruit that held offers from 29 different programs. He recently visited the Ducks last weekend after decommitting from Virginia Tech the week prior. Recruited by OLB coach Cort Dennison and DL coach Joe Salav’ea.

22. Camden Lewis 6’0 185 K Williams Amos Hough HS (NC)

Stars: 3

Rank: 4 / 73 / NA

Twitter: @CamdenLewis11

- Recently was a Minnesota commit until the Golden Gophers pulled his offer for visiting Oregon. He committed to the Ducks on 12/15 while visiting the day prior. Three star kicker that is considered to be one of the best.

Breakdown

- 1 Five Star / 11 Four Stars / 10 Three Stars

- 6 defensive linemen / 3 linebackers

- 2 offensive linemen / 5 receivers

- 11 from California / 3 from Florida / 2 from Nevada / 1 each from Alabama, Colorado, NC, Oregon, Tennessee, washington

What’s next for the Ducks?

- A relatively quiet but steady month of filling out the remaining three or four empty slots in the class (pending any decisions about leaving the program). The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is January 14, 2019 but the final decision to stick or go back deadline is January 17, 2019 (the Donte Stallworth rule). The “regular” signing day is February 6, 2019.