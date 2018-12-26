 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ducks making a splash NFL edition: Week 16

By Colt Johnson
Dion Jordan forces fumble against Chiefs.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Defense was the highlight for the Ducks in week 16. Dion Jordan shows-out and DeForest Buckner records 12.0 sacks on the year, demonstrating why he should have been a Pro Bowl nominee.

Offense by position

Offensive Tackle:

Guard:

  • Kyle Long, Chicago Bears – Head coach Matt Nagy is “cautiously optimistic” Long will return off IR for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Vikings.
  • Cameron Hunt, Oakland Raiders – Re-signed with Oakland Tuesday, Dec. 11. Hunt had a stint with the Raiders earlier in the season, but was cut after appearing in each of Oakland’s preseason games. He is currently the backup to right guard Denzelle Good.

Center:

  • Max Unger, New Orleans Saints – Selected to the third Pro Bowl of his career in 2018. Unger and the Saints have clinched home-field advantage with their win over Pittsburgh 31-28.
  • Hroniss Grasu, Miami Dolphins – Cut to make room for safety Maurice Smith on the active roster. Grasu could remain on Miami’s practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

Tight End:

Quarterback:

  • Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Exited against Washington with what was reported as a “stinger” to his right elbow. It’s a flair-up of the same injury that left Mariota sidelined earlier in the season with numbness to his hand. Mariota is questionable for week 17 and is considered day-to-day.

Wide Receiver:

  • De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – Done for the season after being placed on IR with a re-fractured leg. The injury won’t require surgery, though it’s the same leg he fractured week 17 of last season.

Running Back:

Defense by position

Defensive End:

  • Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – Recorded a tackle falling at home to the Bears 14-9.
  • Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – Starting his third game of the season, Jordan showed flashes of why he was the 3rd overall pick in the 2013 draft, recording a sack, two TFL, a forced fumble and 5 total hits.

Defensive Tackle:

  • DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – Three solo tackles and a sack for Buckner. That’s 12.0 sacks on the year, currently doubling his previous single season record with a game still remaining in the schedule.

Linebacker:

Cornerback:

  • Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Finished with three tackles in the dominating victory over the Cardinals.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – One tackle in the effort against the Bengals. Mitchell and the Browns have officially been mathematically eliminated for the playoffs even after the 26-18 win against Cincinnati.

Safety:

