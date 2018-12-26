Ducks making a splash NFL edition: Week 16

Defense was the highlight for the Ducks in week 16. Dion Jordan shows-out and DeForest Buckner records 12.0 sacks on the year, demonstrating why he should have been a Pro Bowl nominee.

Offense by position

Offensive Tackle:

Tyrell Crosby , Detroit Lions – Moved to second-string with right tackle Ricky Wagner back from a concussion that left him sidelined week 15.

– Moved to second-string with right tackle Ricky Wagner back from a concussion that left him sidelined week 15. Jake Fisher, Cincinnati Bengals – Done for the remainder of the season after being placed on IR with a back injury.

Guard:

Kyle Long , Chicago Bears – Head coach Matt Nagy is “cautiously optimistic” Long will return off IR for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Vikings.

– Head coach Matt Nagy is “cautiously optimistic” Long will return off IR for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Vikings. Cameron Hunt, Oakland Raiders – Re-signed with Oakland Tuesday, Dec. 11. Hunt had a stint with the Raiders earlier in the season, but was cut after appearing in each of Oakland’s preseason games. He is currently the backup to right guard Denzelle Good.

Center:

Max Unger , New Orleans Saints – Selected to the third Pro Bowl of his career in 2018. Unger and the Saints have clinched home-field advantage with their win over Pittsburgh 31-28.

– Selected to the third Pro Bowl of his career in 2018. Unger and the Saints have clinched home-field advantage with their win over Pittsburgh 31-28. Hroniss Grasu, Miami Dolphins – Cut to make room for safety Maurice Smith on the active roster. Grasu could remain on Miami’s practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

Tight End:

Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – Three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown helping the Seahawks to an upset over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Johnny Mundt , Los Angeles Rams – Active for the Rams 31-9 victory over Arizona.

– Active for the Rams 31-9 victory over Arizona. Pharaoh Brown, Cleveland Browns – Placed on IR by Cleveland Dec. 8.

Quarterback:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Exited against Washington with what was reported as a “stinger” to his right elbow. It’s a flair-up of the same injury that left Mariota sidelined earlier in the season with numbness to his hand. Mariota is questionable for week 17 and is considered day-to-day.

Wide Receiver:

De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – Done for the season after being placed on IR with a re-fractured leg. The injury won’t require surgery, though it’s the same leg he fractured week 17 of last season.

Running Back:

LeGarrette Blount , Detroit Lions – Led Detroit with 11 carries totaling 29 yards in the loss to Minnesota 27-9.

– Led Detroit with 11 carries totaling 29 yards in the loss to Minnesota 27-9. Royce Freeman , Denver Broncos – Averaged 3.0 YPA on seven rushes for 21 yards as Denver falls 27-14 to the Raiders.

– Averaged 3.0 YPA on seven rushes for 21 yards as Denver falls 27-14 to the Raiders. Jonathan Stewart , New York Giants – The Giants have declined to activate Stewart from IR for the remainder of the season.

– The Giants have declined to activate Stewart from IR for the remainder of the season. Kenjon Barner , Carolina Panthers – Accumulated 109 yards on four kick returns with a long of 37. Barner also added a receptions for 3 yards to his day as Carolina drops one at home to Atlanta 24-10.

– Accumulated 109 yards on four kick returns with a long of 37. Barner also added a receptions for 3 yards to his day as Carolina drops one at home to Atlanta 24-10. Byron Marshall, Washington Redskins – No offensive stats recorded for Marshall who also handled kick returns for Washington.

Defense by position

Defensive End:

Arik Armstead , San Francisco 49ers – Recorded a tackle falling at home to the Bears 14-9.

– Recorded a tackle falling at home to the Bears 14-9. Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – Starting his third game of the season, Jordan showed flashes of why he was the 3rd overall pick in the 2013 draft, recording a sack, two TFL, a forced fumble and 5 total hits.

Defensive Tackle:

DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – Three solo tackles and a sack for Buckner. That’s 12.0 sacks on the year, currently doubling his previous single season record with a game still remaining in the schedule.

Haloti Ngata, Philadelphia Eagles – No stats recorded; Ngata only played 24 snaps (37%) on defense.

Linebacker:

Kiko Alonso , Miami Dolphins – Out nursing a knee and hamstring injury. Alonso dressed for Sunday’s game, but was replaced my Mike Hull before the start of the game.

– Out nursing a knee and hamstring injury. Alonso dressed for Sunday’s game, but was replaced my Mike Hull before the start of the game. Joe Walker, Arizona Cardinals – No recorded stats for Walker on special teams.

Cornerback:

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Finished with three tackles in the dominating victory over the Cardinals.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – One tackle in the effort against the Bengals. Mitchell and the Browns have officially been mathematically eliminated for the playoffs even after the 26-18 win against Cincinnati.

Safety:

Patrick Chung , New England Patriots – Led the Patriots in tackles (7) in the divisional showdown versus Buffalo.

– Led the Patriots in tackles (7) in the divisional showdown versus Buffalo. Eddie Pleasant , Green Bay Packers – Came out on top of the 44-38 OT thriller against the Jets with two hits.

– Came out on top of the 44-38 OT thriller against the Jets with two hits. Tyree Robinson, San Francisco 49ers – Inactive for San Francisco against Chicago.