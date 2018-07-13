Coaching Quack: Special Teams Coach Bobby Williams

Who is the Ducks’ special teams coach? Can he develop the specials teams into a powerful asset that the Ducks can use to win? Can Coach Williams recruit as well as he has developed players for the next level?

Coach: Bobby Williams

Title: Special Teams Coordinator

Contract: 2 years, $300,000 base

Age: 59

Alma Mater: Purdue

- Williams moved to defensive back and started for three consecutive years for the Boilermakers. He graduated from Purdue with a general management degree. Immediately transitioned into coaching as a graduate assistant after his college playing career was finished.

- Oregon is the furthest west that he has coached in his lengthy career. Made his name in the state of Michigan, moving up the ranks from Eastern Michigan to Michigan State to ultimately the Detroit Lions. Coached under Nick Saban at multiple stops.

- Interesting career note: He came to Oregon from the University of Alabama in January 2018. He previously served in an off field role for the 2016 and 2017 seasons after serving as Nick Saban’s tight end coach and special teams coach from 2008 to 2015. Coach Cristobal is very familiar with him as he was on the same staff in Tuscaloosa.

- Is a five time national champion assistant coach that is a special teams coaching expert. Known as a player development specialist and above average recruiter.

- Has head coaching experience at Michigan State. He took over for Nick Saban when he left for LSU. Williams ultimately joined the Bayou Bengals for the 2004 season as the receivers coach.

Recruiting

Best Oregon recruit: N/A.

Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick. Five star cornerback that was ranked top at his position, in the state of Alabama, and 14th nationally in the class of 2009. He was a standout performer that was a foundation piece of the Tide secondary. A first round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 draft. Signed a 5 year, $52.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed. A long time starter for the Bengals.

Ross Pierschbacher. Four star offensive line that was ranked sixth at tackle, first in Iowa, and 73rd nationally. An anchor for the Tide offensive line. Has made 42 straight starts at left guard. Expected to compete for the major lineman awards. First team All-SEC in 2017. Should be a high draft pick in 2019.

JC Hassenauer. Four star center that was ranked first at center, second in Minnesota, and 167th nationally. The latest in a long line of centers for the Tide to contribute greatly before leaving Tuscaloosa. UDFA signing by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ed Stinson. Four star defensive end that was ranked 13th at his position, 49th in the state of Florida, and unranked nationally. Contributed as a rotational piece for the defensive line before going pro to the Arizona Cardinals. Now a member of the New York Jets.

Analysis

Williams has a pretty solid track record as a recruiter. He has multiple draft picks and NFL contributors on his resume. While not as active as other coaches on staff but when he is tasked with landing a prospect, he has a solid hit rate. Oregon should be happy with him as a recruiter.

Player Development

Alabama

OJ Howard - He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a standout career at tight end. Made some huge catches in the national title game against Clemson in the 2015 season. All-American. Performed really well at the NFL Combine. A key weapon for the Bucs and is expected to be the primary tight end for them in 2018.

Leigh Tiffin - First team All America as a senior. Alabama legacy as father was also a kicker for the Tide. Candidate for the Lou Groza Award twice. A career 75% kicker on field goals and 96% on extra points.

Cody Mandell - Had a career average punt of 42.6 yards. His senior season was impressive as he posted 47.1 yards on his punts.

Jeremy Shelley - Three year starter at kicker. Did not miss a single kick during his senior season (both extra points and field goals). Career 80% FG kicker.

JK Scott - Arguably the best special teams asset the Tide has ever produced. He was seemingly in school forever. Posted a career average of 45.6 yards per punt. Tried his hand at extra points for his senior season as well. All-American as a freshman.

Michigan State

TJ Duckett - He was a first round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2002 draft. Top ten in school history in terms of career rushing yards and touchdowns. A big physical type of back that was a throwback to an older generation. Played six years in the NFL.

Tico Duckett - TJ’s older brother is the third all time leading rusher in Spartans history with 4,212 yards. Works as an executive for a distribution company in manufacturing.

Sedrick Irvin - Michigan State’s fifth leading all time rusher with 3,504 yards and 35 touchdowns. A relative of Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Final Summary

Coach Williams is an ace special teams coach that has an extensive background in both offense and defense. As stated earlier, when he’s given a task in recruiting, he can RECRUIT. It’s very helpful to Coach Cristobal that he has another former head coach on staff to give input. The special teams units at Alabama as a whole were excellent during his tenure with multiple records and drafted players. At 59, he’s a bit on the older side so a successor may be needed eventually. Special teams are often overlooked until it goes bad at every level of the game. Oregon did well to get one of the best ST coaches in the nation on staff. The Ducks’ special teams unit will be much improved due to this hire.