Ducks Making a Splash in the NFL: Week 1

No shortage of highlights and scoring in week 1 of the NFL. The Saints and Buccaneers broke a 71-year-old scoring record and DeAnthony Thomas adding to the plethora of touchdowns.

Scary moment for Marcus Mariota takes him out of the game before first major lightning delay between the Titans and Dolphins. Deforest Buckner has a big day on defense and Kiko Alonso picks off his former teammate.

Defense by position

Defensive End:

Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – Cleared to play week 1 after a debilitating hamstring injury left him out for most of training camp and the preseason, Armstead combined for 5 tackles including a tackle for loss as the 49ers fall 24-16.

Deforest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – Put together a monster performance against the Vikings, recording 2.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL and 7 total tackles. Buckner was a nightmare for Minnesota and was extremely disruptive with 3 QB HTS. He’s making his case as one of the top interior lineman early in 2018.

Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – Activated from the PUP list Jordan dressed for the Seahawks' week 1 game, but saw very little action and was unable to record a single tackle.

Defensive Tackle:

Haloti Ngata, Philadelphia Eagles - Ngata did absolutely Ngata against the Falcons.

Linebacker:

Kiko Alonso, Miami Dolphins – Between two lightning delays Alonso finished with 6 solo tackles and an interception of his former 2012 Oregon teammate Mariota.

Cornerback:

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Unable to produce anything defensively in the Rams victory over Oakland.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – Mitchell had 6 solo tackles and a pass deflection in the Browns 21-21 tie against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Arrion Springs, Kansas City Chiefs – Currently residing on the Chiefs practice squad after signing as an UDFA.

Safety:

Patrick Chung, New England Patriots – Totaled 4 hits on the day with 3 solo for the Pats.

Tyree Robinson, Dallas Cowboys – Did not see the field in the loss to Carolina. Robinson might have an opportunity to get some playing time in the near future with safety Xavier Woods dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined.

Offense by position

Offensive Tackle:

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions – Moved to RT backing up Rick Wagner.

Jake Fisher, Cincinnati Bengals – On the field for a single play as Fisher was held to a, let’s just say, low, snap count coming off of last year’s season ending heart surgery.

Guard:

Kyle Long, Chicago Bears – Allowed two total pressures on 46 pass blocking snaps, according to PFF, earning him PFF’s team of the week honors.

Center:

Max Unger, New Orleans Saints – Posted a 72.8 rating giving him the fourth highest grade of any center by PFF week 1.

Tight End:

Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – Suffered a setback during his rehab to his groin and quadricep injuries according to Pete Carroll. Dickson is on the reserve/NFI list.

Johnny Mundt, Los Angeles Rams – Made if out on the field for two snaps making his NFL debut after earning his way onto the 53-man roster.

Quarterback:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Sustained an elbow injury in the horrifyingly painful, injury-plagued start for the Titans that kept him out for the rest of the game. Mariota finished 9 of 16 with 103 yards and 2 interceptions in the loss. He is still being evaluated by the Titans medical staff for week 2.

Running Back:

LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions – Handled the rock 4 times for -3 yards in Detroit’s embarrassing 17-48 loss to the New York Jets.

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos – Splitting the rushing attempts, Freeman ran for 71 yard on 15 carries.

Byron Marshall, Washington Redskins – Placed on the IR with a sprained ACL and MCL according to Jay Gruden.

Jonathan Stewart, New York Giants – Ran the ball twice for 8 yards in New York’s loss to Jacksonville.

Kenjon Barner, New England Patriots - Barner was picked up by the Patriots after an injury in week one to projected starter Jeremy Hill.

Wide Receiver:

De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – one reception, one yard, one touchdown. Talk about efficiency.

Notables playing in CFL

Quarterback:

Vernon Adams Jr., Montreal Alouettes – Currently sidelined with a foot injury for two to six weeks on the IR.

Jeremiah Masoli, Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Masoli had a huge week 13 game going 18/25 for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns in the HamiltonTiger-Cats 36-25 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Running back:

Jeremiah Johnson, British Columbia Lions – Starting for the Lions at running back, Johnson has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him out of several games this season.