Ducks Making a Splash in the NFL: Week 2

DeForest Buckner puts up back-to-back strong performances and one Duck scores his first career touchdown in the NFL. Patrick Chung concussion opens the door for Kenjon Barner in the Patriots punt return game, while Marcus Mariota still questionable for week 3.

Defense by position

Defensive End:

Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – Still fully recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in training camp, Armstead totaled 3 hits with a tackle for loss against the Lions.

Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – Slotted in as the 2nd-string right end backing up Frank Clark after coming off the PUP list to begin the season.

Defensive Tackle:

DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – Building on his early resume for DPOY, the interior lineman sacked Matthew Stafford and combined for 5 solo with a TFL against the Lions. Buckner is currently second in the NFL in sacks with 3.5, trailing only Von Miller with 4.

Haloti Ngata, Philadelphia Eagles - Ngata assisted on a tackle. That is all.

Linebacker:

Kiko Alonso, Miami Dolphins – Led the Dolphins in hits with 13 and two forced fumbles. Alonso is seventh in the NFL in tackles (19) after week 2, according to ESPN.

Cornerback:

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Didn’t see any playing time as the Rams steamroll over Arizona 34-0.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – Disruptive in the backfield for the Browns, Mitchell ended with 5 hits and a TFL in the heart-breaking loss to the Saints 21-18.

Arrion Springs, Kansas City Chiefs – Currently residing on the Chiefs practice squad after signing as an UDFA.

Safety:

Patrick Chung, New England Patriots – Chung exited the game against the Jaguars with a concussion. It is unclear at this time if he’ll be able to clear the concussion protocol before facing Detroit week 3.

Tyree Robinson, Dallas Cowboys – Was not on the field in Dallas’ 20-13 victory over divisional foe, New York Giants.

Offense by position

Offensive Tackle:

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions – Moved to RT backing up Rick Wagner.

Jake Fisher, Cincinnati Bengals – On the field again for only a single offensive snap against the Ravens. Fisher has moved to LT behind starter Cordy Glenn on the depth chart.

Guard:

Kyle Long, Chicago Bears – Added to the Bears injury list after hurting his ankle in their week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Long was questionable to play Monday, but suited up to help Chicago to a 24-17 win over the Seahawks.

Center:

Max Unger, New Orleans Saints – Will be starting in his 50th game for the Saints against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Tight End:

Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – Suffered a setback during his rehab to his groin and quadricep injuries according to Pete Carroll. Dickson is on the reserve/NFI list requiring him to sit out at least the first six games of the season.

Johnny Mundt, Los Angeles Rams – Mundt oddly Didn’t see a single offensive snap in the Rams extremely lopsided victory.

Quarterback:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Suited up week 2, but listed as the backup for Sunday’s game behind journeyman Blaine Gabbert, according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. Mariota is dealing with an elbow injury that’s reportedly causing numbness and lack of feeling. Whether or not the Titans choose to start him is still to be determined.

Wide Receiver:

De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – After a touchdown and forcing a fumble on special teams week 1, Thomas recovers his own fumble on a 48 yard punt return in Kansas City’s week 2 action against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Running Back:

LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions – Ran for 38 yards on 8 carries averaging 4.8 yards per carry. A step up from last week's -3 yard performance.

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos – Out-touched by possibly the biggest surprise of the early season in Phillip Lindsay. Freeman still managed to score his first touchdown of his career, on a 3rd-and-goal stand for the Broncos first score of the game, helping Denver to a 20-19 victory.

Jonathan Stewart, New York Giants – Carried the ball two times for 1 yard against the Cowboys.

Kenjon Barner, New England Patriots - Barner looks to be in line for some special teams action after signing with New England per league source. Patrick Chung is currently listed as the starting punt returner, but after leaving the game against the Jaguars with a concussion it is unclear if he’ll be able to play week 3.