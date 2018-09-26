Ducks Making a Splash in the NFL: Week 3

Marcus Mariota saves the day for Tennessee and Terrance Mitchell helps end one of the longest winless streaks in NFL history as several notable Ducks are flying high in week 3.

Offense by position

Offensive Tackle:

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions – Riding the pine for the Motor City Kitties behind RT Ricky Wagner. Detroit and head coach Matt Patricia rolled over his former team and mentor, as Detroit beats the Patriots 26-10.

Jake Fisher, Cincinnati Bengals – Still taking a back seat to starting LT Cordy Glenn, Fisher came into the game for a short stint of action. Glenn has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him out of several practices, but yet to keep him out of a full game this season.

Guard:

Kyle Long, Chicago Bears – Coming off of an ankle injury sustained week 1, Long is listed on the Bears injury report, but strangely with a non-injury tag. Head coach Matt Nagy says Long will continue to get veteran off days. He played all 74 snaps on offense for Chicago in there victory over the Cardinals 16-14.

Center:

Max Unger, New Orleans Saints – Played in his 50th career game with the Saints.

Hroniss Grasu, Baltimore Ravens – Signed Monday by Baltimore, Grasu is listed as the team’s 4th-string center.

Tight End:

Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – Suffered a setback during his rehab to his groin and quadricep injuries according to Pete Carroll. Dickson is on the reserve/NFI list requiring him to sit out at least the first six games of the season. He is not currently listed on the Seahawks depth chart.

Johnny Mundt, Los Angeles Rams – Mundt played special teams in the Rams’ victory over the Chargers.

Quarterback:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Remained the backup for week 3 with the elbow injury still effecting his grip and sense of feeling. Mariota came in after Blaine Gabbert took a hard hit from Malik Jackson that knocked him out of the game. He then proceeded to put the team on his metaphorical back and carry them to a 9-6 victory over Jacksonville. He finishing 12/18 for 100 yards, while adding 51 by way of the ground, earning him the game ball, Sunday.

Wide Receiver:

De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – No receptions for Thomas against San Fransisco. Most of his day was spent on special teams returning his lone kick for 25 yards.

Running Back:

LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions – Splitting the ball-handling duties with rookie back Kerryon Johnson, Blount ran for 48 yards on 16 rushing attempts for 3.0 yards per carry. After Johnson’s strong 101 yard performance against New England, Blount’s touches could possibly be in a bit of jeopardy.

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos – Handled the predominant amount of carries (13) for Denver in week 3, Freeman ran for 53 yards and a Touchdown. That’s a TD in back-to-back weeks for the rookie, who’s slowly gaining the trust of the Broncos coaching staff as the lead back.

Jonathan Stewart, New York Giants – Stewart took a backseat to Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, rushing for 8 yards on two attempts.

Defense by position

Defensive End:

Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – Recorded his first sack of the season adding two tackles and a QB HTS in the loss to Kansas City.

Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – The former Duck is finally starting to get his feet wet in 2018 after coming off the PUP list to start the season. Jordan saw 19 of the 59 total snaps coming in behind starting DE Frank Clark for much for the game.

Defensive Tackle:

DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – After his two impressive performances to begin the 2018 campaign, Buckner came back to Earth just a bit with only 3 TOT tackles against the Chiefs. Dropping him to 5th in the NFL in sacks with 3.5.

Haloti Ngata, Philadelphia Eagles - Ngata made a tackle in the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over the Colts.

Linebacker:

Kiko Alonso, Miami Dolphins – Seemingly apart of every tackle on the field against the Raiders week 3, combining for 15 and 7 solo. Alonso is currently 2nd in the NFL with 34 tackles, according to NFL.com and is working towards a possible Pro-Bowl bid to begin the season.

Joe Walker, Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals signed Walker off the Eagles practice squad Wednesday. Walker played against the Bears on special teams and tallied a hit in his first game for Arizona.

Cornerback:

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Assisted in a tackle as the Rams take a game from their cross-town rivals.

Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – Made a key game-ending interception on rookie QB Sam Darnold with seconds remaining to help bring Cleveland their first victory since 2016; 635 days to be exact. Mitchell also finished with a pass deflection and 5 hits.

Safety:

Patrick Chung, New England Patriots – Missed the game against Detroit and his former defensive coordinator with a concussion sustained against Jacksonville week 2.