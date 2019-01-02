Ducks making a splash NFL edition: week 17

It was an up-and-down season for our Ducks playing in the pro’s. Many battled injuries throughout the season, but others like DeForest Buckner and Max Unger had possibly the best season of their careers.
With week 17 in the record books it’s time for some to clean out their lockers, but playoffs are looming and guys like Kyle Long, Unger and Patrick Chung get to continue on in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Offense by position
Offensive Tackle:
- Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions – Shutout against the Packers in their final game of the season. Crosby started two games in Ricky Wagner’s absence.
- Jake Fisher, Cincinnati Bengals – Placed on IR with a back injury week 12 against Cleveland. It’s Fisher’s final year under contract meaning he’ll be headed towards free agency in 2019.
Guard:
- Kyle Long, Chicago Bears – Back off IR after suffering a right foot injury week 8 against the Jets. Long and the Bears solidified themselves as the 3rd seed in the NFC with their 24-10 victory over Minnesota, knocking them out of playoff contention to face Philadelphia at Soldier Field.
Center:
- Cameron Hunt, Oakland Raiders – Made a bit of a position change to center in Oakland’s most recent “unofficial” depth chart behind Rodney Hudson. The Raiders fell to Kansas City 3-35.
- Max Unger, New Orleans Saints – Started week 17 in the loss to Carolina 14-33. Unger was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl marking the third Pro Bowl nomination of his career.
- Hroniss Grasu, Miami Dolphins – Cut week 16 to make room for safety Maurice Smith on the active roster.
Tight End:
- Ed Dickson, Seattle Seahawks – Rushed for 9 yards on a single attempt for Seattle in the 27-24 victory over Arizona. Missing the first six games on the PUP list, Dickson finished the season with 12 receptions 143 yards and 3 TD including his lone rush.
- Johnny Mundt, Los Angeles Rams – Active week 17 against the 49ers. Mundt recorded a 5-yard reception in the win against San Francisco.
- Pharaoh Brown, Cleveland Browns – Placed on IR by Cleveland Dec. 8.
Quarterback:
- Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans – Did not play in Tennessee’s make-or-break game against the Colts to get into the playoffs. The “stinger” to his right elbow last week left him questionable for Sunday’s action, but was not expected to play. Mariota finishes 2018 with 2,528 yards passing, 11 TD and 8 INT; adding 357 yards and 2 TD on the ground.
Wide Receiver:
- De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs – Placed on IR after re-fracturing his leg. The injury won’t require surgery, though it’s the same leg Thomas fractured week 17 of last season.
Running Back:
- LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions – Carried the ball nine times for 15 yards. Blount closed out his 10th season in the NFL with 418 yards and 5 TD on 154 attempts. He finished with 2.7 YPA, the lowest of his career.
- Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos – Led the Broncos backfield with Philip Lindsay out, set to undergoing wrist surgery. Freeman showed his versatility with 60 yards on 17 carries and leading the team with 8 receptions for 43 yards against the Chargers. His 2018 ends with 521 rushing yards and 5 TD, including 72 yards on 14 receptions.
- Jonathan Stewart, New York Giants – The Giants declined to activate Stewart from IR. New York has the option to pick up his contract for 2019.
- Kenjon Barner, Carolina Panthers – Placed on IR with a knee injury for the final game of the season. Barner was acting as the return specialist for the Panthers in the final few games of the season.
- Byron Marshall, Washington Redskins – Handled kick returns for Washington in the blowout loss to Philadelphia 24-0.
Defense by position
Defensive End:
- Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – The edge rusher made two tackles in the loss to the Rams. Armstead’s season wraps up with 48 combined tackles and 3.0 sacks.
- Dion Jordan, Seattle Seahawks – Held out of Seattle’s contest against the Cardinals with a knee injury. Jordan’s status for the wild-card game against Dallas is still up in the air and likely to be a game-time decision.
Defensive Tackle:
- DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers – Finished his last game of the 2018 season with 4 tackles and a pass deflection. The Pro Bowl snub had a spectacular 2018 combining for 67 tackles, 12.0 sacks and 3 PD.
DeFo is THIS CLOSE to his 1st #ProBowl.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2018
Retweet to help him get there! #ProBowlVote @DeForestBuckner pic.twitter.com/7yLQANUTAg
- Haloti Ngata, Philadelphia Eagles – Made a tackle in the Eagles’ shutout against Washington. Ngata started only 9 games this season with 17 tackles and a sack recorded to close out his 13th season in the NFL.
Linebacker:
- Kiko Alonso, Miami Dolphins – Back after missing last week with knee soreness, Alonso combined for 5 tackles and 2 hits on Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen. Alonso led the Dolphins this year totaling 125 tackles in 15 games played; his second highest single-season tackle mark of his career. He also finished tied for 10th in NFL in hits.
- Joe Walker, Arizona Cardinals – Recorded a tackle on a kickoff against the Seahawks.
Cornerback:
- Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams – Just 2 tackles against San Francisco. Hill had a productive season starting seven games in Aqib Talib’s absence finishing with 34 tackles, 2 INT and 5 PD on the year.
- Terrance Mitchell, Cleveland Browns – Fell to Baltimore 26-24, totaling 7 tackles and a PD in the loss. Mitchell only played about half the year after being placed on IR week 4 with a fractured wrist. He ends the season with 38 tackles, an INT and 6 PD.
Safety:
- Patrick Chung, New England Patriots – Steamrolled over the Jets 38-3, Chung combined for 3 hits. At 31-years young Chung wrapped up the 2018 regular season with 84 tackles, an INT, fumble recovery and .5 sacks.
- Eddie Pleasant, Green Bay Packers – Saw a hand full of snaps defensively in the shutout against the Lions.
- Tyree Robinson, San Francisco 49ers – Inactive for San Francisco against the Rams.
