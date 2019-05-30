What Are The Odds? Football in May Edition

Vegas sportsbook CG Technology released their odds for several key Oregon games this upcoming season along with a few other important games.

Oregon +3 at Stanford

Oregon +3 vs. Auburn

Oregon PK at USC — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) May 29, 2019

The season opener has the Auburn Tigers favored by 3 points over the Ducks in Jerry World on August 31. The annual Pac-12 North battle royal against the Cardinal is currently projected for Oregon to be three point underdogs at The Farm. The other game that CB Tech featured was the contest against USC on the road. They have that as a pick’em.

Given this team’s tendency to post some inconsistent showings outside the confines of Autzen Stadium, it’s a fair assessment for Vegas to put the Ducks as underdogs in these contests.

For individual awards aka the Heisman Trophy, The WestGate Superbook has Justin Herbert placed eighth overall at 25/1 odds behind such luminaries as Tua Tagovailoa (thanks, Mark Helfrich!), Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, and Oklahoma’s newest Heisman contender Jalen Hurts. The odds are pretty good that Oregon won’t be celebrating a second Heisman winner and not naming a building after Herbert as a result according to the preseason prognosticators. You can see the full list below courtesy of Covers.com Twitter

As for futures odds, according to Vegasinsider, they have the Ducks with the 12th best odds at 40/1 to win the national championship. The school that dons purple in Seattle is just ahead of Oregon with 35/1 odds while Willie Taggart’s crew in Tallahassee comes in at 100/1. If you really want a miraculous darkhorse “contender”, rival Oregon State is right there at 9999/1, just saying. As for the rest of the listed Pac-12 programs, USC , Wazzu, and Utah are 100/1, Stanford is 225/1, Arizona 300/1, UCLA + ASU 350/1, Cal 500/1 and Colorado 1000/1. Season opening opponent Auburn is 60/1 on the list.

So ATQ, you taking any of these bets? Will senior and future first round pick Justin Herbert lead the Ducks to unprecedented glory while beating the odds in the process?