Power 5 Conferences Set Bowl Schedules for 2020-2025

The SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 have set their bowl matchups for the 2020 to 2025 seasons.

Big Ten, Big 12, SEC set bowl rotations for 2020-25 cycles https://t.co/tzoooaMfFo — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) June 4, 2019

Why not any further than 2025 when some teams have already scheduled beyond that season? The current four team playoff structure is set to expire after the 2025 season. Much like the global impact on human society, change in the world of college football is inevitable. When the contract ends, maybe it could be an entirely different landscape within the sports realm. The dynasties of today may not be there in just a few years while new ones arise in their ashes like a phoenix. Maybe there will be a construct that allows for an eight or more team playoff. Major conference realignment could be in the incubator as well.

Here are the changes by conference, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium:

How does it impact the Pac-12?

The conference will play the SEC in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020, 2022, and 2024. The Big Ten will play the Pac-12 in 2021, 2023, 2025. The SEC and Big Ten will alternate years playing the ACC and Pac-12 in the Belk and Las Vegas Bowl in the aforementioned years, respectively.

Speaking of the Vegas Bowl, it will be moved to the Raiders new stadium upon its completion.

The Pac-12 picked up the Los Angeles Bowl against the Mountain West Conference. The game will be hosted at Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park (the new Rams / Chargers stadium).

Another addition is the Independence Bowl against the ACC, replacing the SEC.

The Big Ten was relieved of its traditional Holiday Bowl match with the Pac-12 in order to play in the Vegas and Belk Bowl.

The Pac-12 let go of its affiliation with the Cheez-It Bowl against the Big 12. The Big Ten picked it up.

Full Pac-12 Bowl Affiliation List

Rose: vs. Big Ten

Alamo: vs. Big 12

Las Vegas: vs. SEC/Big Ten

Los Angeles: vs. Mountain West

Holiday: vs. ACC

Redbox: vs. Big Ten

Sun: vs. ACC

Independence: vs. ACC

Thoughts

The Pac-12 strengthens its ties to Las Vegas with the new bowl after hosting numerous conference related events in Sin City. Going from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Oakland? Raiders' new football palace in 2020 only helps the image.

Independence Bowl is an interesting pick up for the conference. Not really a Pac-12 fan hotbed to say the least. In positive news, the conference expands its recruiting reach into the traditionally talent laden state of Louisiana. Cue Larry Scott checking out the expensive real estate properties in Dallas and in New Orleans for the equally expensive commute.

The Vegas Bowl opponent improves a ton with the SEC and Big Ten coming aboard instead of the MWC. OK, Rutgers isn’t the biggest challenge in the world but Oregon State and Cal aren't either.

Alas, the conference can’t completely escape the MWC as they are slated to play each other in the newly formed Los Angeles Bowl. Jeff Tedford vs Cal Revenge Tour Part Two, anyone?

The ACC picking up the Holiday Bowl in lieu of the Big Ten is certainly an eyebrow raising idea. More cross country matchups, more money I guess.

Three games against the ACC seems like each conference is set on expanding their recruiting reach in the other's traditional territories. It could be just coincidence that it happened like that though.

Keep in mind that Notre Dame is a member of the ACC in all but name only as they play four ACC games annually. The Fighting Irish placed their non football sports in that conference.

So what your thoughts, ATQ?