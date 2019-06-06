 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 6-6-19: Basketball Transfer

By Akili's Heel
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-South Regional-Oregon vs Virginia
Mar 28, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives past Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) and guard Ty Jerome (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the south regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes
The Register Guard provides a post-mortem on the initial season for Oregon softball coach Melyssa Lombardi. The Ducks finished last i the conference but point to some encouraging signs, including a win at eventual national champion UCLA, to build on.

Men’s basketball got some help with the addition of transfer Anthony Mathis. Mathis is a shooting guard transferring from New Mexico, where he shot better than 40% from 3 last season, a skill that will be a great addition to the Oregon team. Mathis is a high school teammate of Payton Pritchard.

Yesterday was the first day of the NCAA championships for men’s track, with the finals coming on Friday. Oregon advanced four athletes and their 4x100 meter relay to the Friday finals, which add to entrants in the 5,000 and decathlon as scoring opportunities.

