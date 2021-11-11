D.U.C.K. in the U.S.A.

More accolades for Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibs named to the Walter Camp Award semifinalist list
Speaking of KT, an interesting article from Five-Thirty-Eight
Why the Best Pass Rusher in College Football Doesn’t Get Many Sacks
‘Thrilling’ is one way to put it
Oregon vs. Washington State has provided thrilling outcomes over the years
More news on the injury front, and geez, Justin Flowe can’t catch a break
Bennett Williams has a chance to return this season; Justin Flowe likely out until Spring
Okay, now I’m disappointed Wee Cammy didn’t make the cut
The 2021 Lou Groza Award semifinalists are here!
Vote for your favorite:
(Just give it to WV’s Casey Legg already)
Washington State’s what?
Can Oregon slow down the one-two punch of Washington State’s running backs?
Walk tall, former Walk-On Ryan Walk
SEMI-FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT
➡️ @Ryan_Walk53 of @oregonfootball #WalkOn #BurlsworthTrophy2021
➡️ @Ryan_Walk53 of @oregonfootball #WalkOn #BurlsworthTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/N9E3sZi1Om
GO DUCKS
