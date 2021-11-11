 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D.U.C.K. in the U.S.A.

Ducks can clinch the North with a win this Saturday, we know you people are already clenching.

By soddruntlestuntle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More accolades for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibs named to the Walter Camp Award semifinalist list

Speaking of KT, an interesting article from Five-Thirty-Eight

Why the Best Pass Rusher in College Football Doesn’t Get Many Sacks

‘Thrilling’ is one way to put it

Oregon vs. Washington State has provided thrilling outcomes over the years

More news on the injury front, and geez, Justin Flowe can’t catch a break

Bennett Williams has a chance to return this season; Justin Flowe likely out until Spring

Okay, now I’m disappointed Wee Cammy didn’t make the cut

(Just give it to WV’s Casey Legg already)

Washington State’s what?

Can Oregon slow down the one-two punch of Washington State’s running backs?

Walk tall, former Walk-On Ryan Walk

GO DUCKS

