Filed under: Quack Fix 11-12-21: Ducks Rule! New, 130 comments Cougs drool! By Mariotasmustache Nov 12, 2021, 7:00am PST Oregon announces uniforms vs. Washington State Why The Best Pass Rusher In College Football Doesn't Get Many Sacks How will the Duck defense handle Washington State's run-and-shoot offense? Men's Basketball takes on SMU tonight HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Will They, Won't They: Cougars Edition Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Washington State 2021 D.U.C.K. in the U.S.A. Quack Fix 11-11-21: Healing Up! Quack Fix 11-10-21: Undefeated in Basketball Oregon's Tall Firs Lead Ducks to 91-34 Victory in First Game of Season
