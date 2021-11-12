2021 Cristobal Predictions: Week 11 PAC-12 Picks and Schedule

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

Last week, the ATQ hive mind did an excellent job in our straight-up pick ems (58 percent correct) and our bets against the spread (57 percent). Keep it up! I need to make my money back from all your bad picks earlier in the season.

As for this week’s RESIDENT GENIUS AWARD, the winner is:

ATCQ

Ducks win 27 - 17 AB goes 12/17 for 189 yards an 1 TD, 0 INT. He adds 72 yards and a score on the ground. Big days for Byron Cardwell and also for the tight end group as they receive the majority of the targets over the middle in the passing game. It will be a fairly methodical game with not many explosive plays, but Oregon will grind down their defensive front over the course of the game and hold Morris in check. GO DUCKS!

No. 24 UTAH @ ARIZONA

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 11:00 AM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: UU (6-3, 5-1) / UA (1-8, 1-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Utes are 24-19-2 against the Wildcats and are riding a 4-game win streak against Arizona entering this contest.

MM’s MUSINGS: For awhile there, it looked like Arizona was a much better team than their winless record indicated. However, after struggling to beat a Cal team down 25 players, the Wildcats somehow look worse than before the win. If this wasn’t the PAC-12, you’d assume that heavily favored Utah would make short work of Arizona in the desert, but since this is the PAC-12, you never know what’s gonna happen...

Except this time, Utah’s gonna win.

Poll Who wins? This poll is closed 96% Utah (78 votes)

3% Arizona (3 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? This poll is closed 50% Utah (-24) (37 votes)

49% Arizona (+24) (36 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

STANFORD @ OREGON STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 2:30 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: STAN (3-6, 2-5) / OSU (5-4, 3-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Cardinal hold a 59-25-3 record over the Beavers and have won the last 11 games against Oregon State!

MM’s MUSINGS: Ever since beating the best team in the Country, Stanford has looked like Duck crap. Meanwhile, the Beavers choked on their own hype and have fallen out of the PAC-12 North race after a promising start.

This is one of two games on the list in which one team can earn bowl eligibility this week and the other desperately needs a win to keep their bowl dreams alive. I’d give the benefit of the doubt to the Beavs when it comes to who wants it more, but they probably also wanted it more in their previous 11 consecutive losses to the Cardinal, as well.

Poll Who wins? This poll is closed 14% Stanford (14 votes)

85% Oregon State (80 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? This poll is closed 76% Stanford (+12.5) (64 votes)

23% Oregon State (-12.5) (20 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA STATE @ wASHINGTON

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:00 PM, FS1

SEASON RECORD: ASU (6-3, 4-2) / Uw (4-5, 3-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: Arizona State holds the series lead, 20 wins over 17 losses.

MM’s MUSINGS: The Sun Devils haven’t lived up to to their preseason hype, which in a way means everything is on schedule for Herm’s squad. Still, ASU has shown up against lesser teams (except for Wazzu, though word is still out on how good Wazzu is), and washington is one solid defensive unit encapsulated by a terrible football team. Arizona State can still end this season with a respectable 9-3 record, or it can end with some Huskie poo on their shoe.

Poll Who wins? This poll is closed 93% Arizona State (86 votes)

6% washington (6 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? This poll is closed 91% Arizona State (-5.5) (74 votes)

8% washington (+5.5) (7 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

COLORADO @ UCLA

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 6:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: CU (3-6, 2-4) / UCLA (5-4, 3-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Bruins and Buffaloes have played each other 16 times since 1980, and the Bruins have emerged victorious in 11 of those contests.

MM’s MUSINGS: This is the other desperation match in which one team is able to lock in a bowl appearance and the other needs to win the remainder of their season to do the same. Chip Kelly has yet to take the Bruins to a bowl game, and eventually you would have to assume that the higher-ups will need to see the man reach .500 if he wants to keep his job. Colorado is coming off a surprise victory over a decent Beaver squad, do they have another one in them?

Poll Who wins? Colorado

UCLA vote view results 4% Colorado (4 votes)

95% UCLA (84 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Colorado (+17.5)

UCLA (-17.5) vote view results 70% Colorado (+17.5) (56 votes)

29% UCLA (-17.5) (23 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON STATE @ No. 3 OREGON

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 7:30 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: WSU (5-4, 4-2) / UO (8-1, 5-1)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Ducks and Cougs have played each other 100 times, the results have been a close 51-42-7 battle in favor of the Ducks.

MM’s MUSINGS: We all know how painful a loss to the Cougars can be. Specifically during a promising season, such as this one. On paper. the Ducks are the far superior team, but this Wazzu team has been a lot better than they have any right to be considering they lost their head coach and half their coaching staff a couple weeks ago. This one will probably be close, just because they all seem to be close in this series and against the Ducks this season, so be sure to hydrate and get your lucky game gear on.

Poll Who wins? Washington State

Oregon vote view results 14% Washington State (16 votes)

85% Oregon (91 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Washington State (+14)

Oregon (-14) vote view results 65% Washington State (+14) (64 votes)

34% Oregon (-14) (34 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

Comment below with your prediction for this week’s Oregon-Washington State game for your chance to win the coveted RESIDENT GENIUS award.

Include:

Final score.

Who you think will win.

Anthony Brown’s stat line.

Word to the wise: try to add some juicy details to your prediction, that way it will look even more impressive when your predictions come true!