College Game Day Open Thread

Some interesting games this week, with YUUGE playoff implications. But go easy, save some energy for your Ducks at 7:30.
Enjoy.
(All times listed are PST)
9:00 - New Mexico State at #2 Alabama, SEC Network
What a joke. The SEC should be ashamed of themselves for scheduling these cupcake games in November.
9:00 - #6 Michigan at Penn State, ABC
Let’s hope the Big Ten continues to cannibalize itself.
9:00 - #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor, FOX
I’ve got OU on upset alert.
11:00 - #24 Utah at Arizona, PAC 12 Network
Can the Cats keep it within three scores?
12:30 - #1 Georgia at Tennessee, CBS
Will this be the week Georgia gets tested? Nah.
12:30 - #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State, ABC
My heart says GO BOILERMAKERS, but my head hopes the Buckeyes continue their roll.
1:00 - Maryland at #7 Michigan State, FOX
Pity poor Maryland, having to deal with Angry Mel Tucker
2:30 - Stanford at Oregon State, PAC 12 Network
A Beavs loss combined with a Duck win and Oregon clinches the North
4:00 - #11 Texas A&M at #15 University of Mississippi, ESPN
I got nuthin’
4:00 - Arizona State at Washington, FS1
You’ll watch, for the same reason you slow down for a car wreck
4:30 - #9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC
Hoping for the upset
4:30 - #16 North Carolina State at #12 Wake Forest, ACC Network
Can Wake keep their infinitesimal playoff hopes alive?
5:00 - TCU at #10 Oklahoma State, FOX
Wonder what Gary Patterson is doing right now
7:30 - Nevada at #22 San Diego State, CBSSN
(Enter your Brady Hoke joke here)
