College Game Day Open Thread

Some interesting games this week, with YUUGE playoff implications. But go easy, save some energy for your Ducks at 7:30.

Enjoy.

(All times listed are PST)

9:00 - New Mexico State at #2 Alabama, SEC Network

What a joke. The SEC should be ashamed of themselves for scheduling these cupcake games in November.

9:00 - #6 Michigan at Penn State, ABC

Let’s hope the Big Ten continues to cannibalize itself.

9:00 - #8 Oklahoma at #13 Baylor, FOX

I’ve got OU on upset alert.

11:00 - #24 Utah at Arizona, PAC 12 Network

Can the Cats keep it within three scores?

12:30 - #1 Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

Will this be the week Georgia gets tested? Nah.

12:30 - #19 Purdue at #4 Ohio State, ABC

My heart says GO BOILERMAKERS, but my head hopes the Buckeyes continue their roll.

1:00 - Maryland at #7 Michigan State, FOX

Pity poor Maryland, having to deal with Angry Mel Tucker

2:30 - Stanford at Oregon State, PAC 12 Network

A Beavs loss combined with a Duck win and Oregon clinches the North

4:00 - #11 Texas A&M at #15 University of Mississippi, ESPN

I got nuthin’

4:00 - Arizona State at Washington, FS1

You’ll watch, for the same reason you slow down for a car wreck

4:30 - #9 Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC

Hoping for the upset

4:30 - #16 North Carolina State at #12 Wake Forest, ACC Network

Can Wake keep their infinitesimal playoff hopes alive?

5:00 - TCU at #10 Oklahoma State, FOX

Wonder what Gary Patterson is doing right now

7:30 - Nevada at #22 San Diego State, CBSSN

(Enter your Brady Hoke joke here)