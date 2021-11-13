Second Half Thread: Competitive Battle for the PAC-12 North, Ducks 14 - Cougars 14

EUGENE, OREGON - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1) are tied 14-14 in a battle for the PAC-12 North with the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 4-2) at Autzen Stadium.
Anthony Brown: 9/12 - 59 YDS - 1 TD - 9 Car - 44 YDS
Jayden de Laura: 12/18 - 199 YDS - 1 TD - 1 INT - 4 Car - (-7) YDS - 1 TD
TD SCORERS: (UO) Travis Dye {2}, Anthony Brown Jr. (WSU) Jayden de Laura {2}, De’Zhaun Stribling
DUCK YARDS: 157 yards - 59 passing - 98 rushing
COUGAR YARDS: 233 yards - 199 passing - 34 rushing
TURNOVERS FORCED: Ducks: 2 (1 INT - 1 FUM) - Cougars: 1 (1 FUM)
1ST QUARTER NOTES
- The Ducks won the coin toss and decided to defer to the Cougs.
- Wazzu’s first play of the game was a three-yard run from Max Borghi.
- Quarterback Jayden de Laura connected with Calvin Jackson Jr. for a 70-yard gain. The play originally appeared to end with Jackson in the end zone, however, after further review it was clear that the receiver stepped out of bounds at the Oregon 7.
- Then, on the third play of the drive, De Laura attempted to run in the game’s first score - instead, the QB fumbled the ball out of the end zone as he extended thanks to a hard hit from Jamal Hill, resulting in a turnover and a touchback.
- The Ducks started at their own 20 and then were penalized 5 yards after a false start on first down. A pair of 4-yard runs from running back Travis Dye and quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. set up a third-and-7.
- Brown connected with tight end Terrance Ferguson for 6 yards, and Cristobal elected to punt on 4th-and-short on the Oregon 29.
- A gain of seven yards on a pass from de Laura to Travell Harris was wiped out by a 7-yard loss on a sack by edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on the next play. The Cougs were forced into a three-and-out.
- The Ducks started their next drive with a 5-yard run from Dye, then moved the chains with an 8-yard keeper from Brown on third down.
- Brown continued his success on the ground with gains of 13 yards on the next play and 12 yards a couple plays later.
- Brown passed to receiver Devon Williams for a gain of 20 yards to the Washington State 13.
- On third-and-7 in the red zone, Brown connected with Johnny Johnson III for a gain of 9, and on the next play Dye ran in a 1-yard score to take the lead.
Ducks 7 - Cougars 0
(11 plays, 75 yards, 5:45)
- On the first and only play of Wazzu’s third drive, de Laura was picked off by safety Verone McKinley III.
- The Ducks started at the Cougar 40 and earned 24 yards on first down with a run from freshman Byron Cardwell.
- Brown earned 5 yards with his legs on first down, then passed to a wide open Dye in the middle of the field for an 11-yard score on third down.
Ducks 14 - Cougars 0
(4 plays, 40 yards, 1:40)
- The Cougs started at their own 7 after an illlegal black on the kick, but were able to earn a first down with a 17-yard run from Deon McIntosh on third-and-long. However, three consecutive incompletions led to another punt from Washington State to end the first quarter.
2ND QUARTER NOTES
- Brown was able to earn a first down on Oregon’s next drive with a 6-yard pass to Williams and a 6-yard keeper to reach Washington State territory, but the drive stalled on the next three plays and the Ducks were forced to punt from the Wazzu 47.
- An 11-yard run from Borghi on first down started Washington State’s next drive.
- Then de Laura passed to De’Zhaun Stribling for a gain of 8 on the next play, but a tackle-for-a-loss by safety Jordan Happle on second down proved too much to overcome for the Coug offense. Once again, WSU punted.
- On the second play of Oreogn’s next drive, Dye fumbled the ball, which was recovered by defensive back Jaylen Watson at the Oregon 46.
- De Laura passed to Harris on first down for a 9-yard gain to the Oregon 37, then McIntosh earned the first down with a short run two plays later.
- Harris caught back-to-back passes of 15 and 6 yards to reach the Oregon 14, then de Laura found Stribling in the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Ducks 14 - Cougars 7
(6 plays, 46 yards, 2:16)
- The Ducks started at their own 28-yard line on their following drive. Cardwell picked up 3 yards on first down, but a sack by Brennan Jackson on second down essentially doomed the drive to a three-and-out.
- Jayson Jones sacked de Laura for an 8-yard loss on first down, but Borghi erupted for a 23-yard gain on the next play to earn a fresh set of downs.
- On second-and-7, de Laura passed to Stribling for a 17-yard gain that placed the Cougars at the Duck 38-yard line.
- Then, three plays later, Borghi earned another first down with an 8-yard run on third-and-7.
- The third down success continued for the Cougars when on third-and-6 at the Oregon 23, de Laura passed to Harris for a 22-yard gain.
- McIntosh was unable to pound in the score on the next first-and-goal, but on second down de Laura pounded it in himself for a 1-yard score.
Cougars 14 - Ducks 14
(12 plays, 73 yards, 4:38)
- The Ducks ran out the clock to reach the half.
