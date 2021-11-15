Filed under: Quack Fix 11-15-21: Utes Talkin’ to Me? New, 179 comments Quack Quack! By Mariotasmustache Nov 15, 2021, 6:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 11-15-21: Utes Talkin’ to Me? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports No. 17 Ducks Sweep No. 12 Bruins in volleyball Jackson Shelstad, West Linn 4-star point guard, commits to Oregon Ducks over Gonzaga, UCLA Washington Huskies Fire Head Coach Jimmy Lake Oregon vs. Utah to Kick Off in Prime Time HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Defense Shuts Down Dixie State Game Thread: No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs Dixie State Trailblazers Week Ten Oregon Ducks Report Card Oregon Run Game Powers Through Washington State, Ducks 38 - Cougars 24 Second Half Thread: Competitive Battle for the PAC-12 North, Ducks 14 - Cougars 14 Game Thread: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars Loading comments...
