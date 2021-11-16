Week Ten NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 7 combined tackles and a pass break-up in Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead did not play in San Francisco’s huge 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams due to a neck injury.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Brady was inactive for Tennessee’s 23-21 win over New Orleans.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Houston had a BYE this week.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 3 combined tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and half of a sack in Indianapolis’ 23-17 win over Jacksonville.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye remains relegated to Special Teams duty, but did tally 2 combined tackles in Minnesota’s surprising 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 43-3 mauling of Atlanta.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman was recently signed by Houston, who had a BYE this week.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was inactive and did not play in Green Bay’s win.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert struggled again Sunday, going 20 of 34 for 195 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the Chargers’ disappointing loss to Minnesota at home. Herbert also added 22 yards rushing on 2 carries.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill had 5 combined tackles before suffering a serious neck injury midway through Cleveland’s 45-7 thumping at the hands of New England. Hill’s injury was severe enough to warrant being taken to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with a cervical sprain, and is expected to miss multiple games as a result.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland came up big in Miami’s stunning 22-10 victory over Baltimore, tallying 5 combined tackles including 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 2 pass break-ups. Holland also had 1 punt return for 4 yards.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins remains on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral muscle injury, and will miss the next 8-to-10 weeks.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 2 catches for 36 yards in the Saints’ loss to Tennessee.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir was active but did not play in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota was brought in for one play on a fourth-and-one in the first quarter of Las Vegas’ 41-14 loss to Kansas City, but a false start penalty was called on the Raiders, turning their fourth-and-one into a fourth-and-six... they proceeded to punt, and Mariota saw no further action.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Houston had a BYE this week.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux played but did not record any statistics in Pittsburgh’s 16-16 tie with Detroit.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell moved back to right tackle Sunday, and acquitted himself quite well in Detroit’s tie with Pittsburgh.

Penei Sewell vs the Steelers:



29 pass-blocking snaps

0 pressures allowed

0 sacks pic.twitter.com/KbWAVFWUUX — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 15, 2021

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker had 1 combined tackle in Arizona’s puzzling 34-10 loss to Carolina.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-6)

Adams remains on Injured Reserve and did not play in the Alouettes’ surprising 28-14 win over Winnipeg.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s 31-12 loss to Toronto.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-4)

Huff did not play in Toronto’s win.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (4-9)

Lokombo had 4 combined tackles in BC’s 33-23 loss to Calgary.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli’s string of top-shelf starts came to an end in Hamilton’s loss Friday, going 22 of 40 for 326 yards, with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also pickup up 37 yards on the ground on 4 carries.

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-2)

Nelson remains on Winnipeg’s practice squad and did not play in their loss against Montreal.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (2-10)

Prukop had 1 carry for 5 yards in Edmonton’s 29-24 loss to Saskatchewan.

.