2021 Cristobal Predictions: Week 12 PAC-12 Picks and Schedule

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

Last week, the ATQ hive mind was a miraculous 90 percent in our straight-up pick ems, but only 27 percent against the spread. Are y’all trying to get me bumped off by my bookie?! Try harder!

Really tough call for this week’s Resident Genius Award, as many of you were super close. but this week we’ll go with:

Schrödinger’s Duck

Ducks 42, Cuogs 24 AB 15/28, 190 yds, 1 TD, No INTs. KT has 2 sacks, Sewell 1 sack. D picks off de Laura twice. “Shout” will be played between 3rd and 4th quarters

ARIZONA @ WASHINGTON STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 6:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: UA (1-9, 1-6) / WSU (5-5, 4-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Wildcats hold a 27-17-0 lead over the Cougars.

MM’s MUSINGS: The Cougars are one game away from making it to a bowl game. Despite missing half a coaching staff and being led by an interim coach, the Cougs appear to be in a decent spot compared to many other conference opponents. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are still the clear bottom of the PAC despite playing with a lot of heart,

wASHINGTON @ COLORADO

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 12:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: Uw (4-6, 3-4) / CU (3-7, 2-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Huskies have dominated the series over the Buffs, 12-6-1 since first beating them 46-0 in 1916.

MM’s MUSINGS: The Huskies are fighting for bowl eligibility, which means this game is a must-win. Both of these squads are led buy their defenses, and each have their own inept offense that has cost them. Let’s root for the Buffs to add to an already terrible season for the Mutts.

UCLA @ USC

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 1:00 PM, FOX

SEASON RECORD: UCLA (6-4, 4-3) / USC (4-5, 3-4)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Trojans started the rivalry with a 76-0 victory in 1929 and have since compiled a 49-32-7 record over the Bruins.

MM’s MUSINGS: Technically, bowl eligibility is still on the line for the Trojans, though the team doesn’t look to be eager to play more games of football, at least not until they get their new coach. So the question is: Can a lifeless USC still take down a Chip Kelly-led Bruins squad? Not if DTR has anything to say about it.

CALIFORNIA @ STANFORD

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: CAL (3-6, 2-4) / STAN (3-7, 2-6)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The oldest football rivalry in the west has been won by the Cardinal 60 times, the Golden Bears 44 times, and has ended in a tie 10 times.

MM’s MUSINGS: Can Wilcox get his ass out of the fire with three-consecutive wins to close out the season with a bowl game? Probably not. But he can probably beat this Stanford team, which outside of three games has looked truly terrible this season. Is Shaw tanking in a desperate attempt to make the Ducks look bad? Yes, yes he is.

No. 3 OREGON @ No. 23 UTAH

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:30 PM, ABC

SEASON RECORD: UO (9-1, 6-1) / UU (7-3, 6-1)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Ducks have a healthy lead (23-10-0) over the Utes,

MM’s MUSINGS: Another battle between the PAC-12 bullies! Last time the Ducks made Utah wedgie themselves, but things are different this time, and the fans in Salt Lake City are ready to make it a Hellish environment for the boys in green and yellow (or whatever they’re wearing.) Likely a preview of the PAC-12 Championship game, this should be the PAC-12 regular season game of the year.

ARIZONA STATE @ OREGON STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 7:30 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: ASU (7-3, 5-2) / OSU (6-4, 4-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Beavers are historically underdogs in this one, as the Sun Devils are 30-14-1 all time against Oregon State.

MM’s MUSINGS: Which one of these teams suck and which one is good? Neither? Both? Guess we’ll find out, or not.

