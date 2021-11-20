College Game Day Open Thread

An excellent slate of game this weekend, unless your tastes run toward the ESS EEE SEE (enjoy those blockbuster FCS matchups, you pathetic cowards).
Have a good weekend, errrrrrrrrrrrrrrrybody.
(All game times listed are PST)
9:00 - Charleston Southern at #1 Georgia, ESPN+/SECN+
Pathetic. I won’t type what I’d really like to say because I’m not petty.
9:00 - #7 Michigan at #4 Ohio State, ABC
THE Game of the Week (sorry Duck Fans). This tilt will go a long way to sorting out the playoff race.
9:00 - #10 Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPN
What a difference a year makes
9:00 - Iowa State at #13 Oklahoma, FOX
Your Upset Special of the Week
9:00 - Prairie View A&M at #16 Texas A&M, ESPN+/SECN+
See above
9:00 - Tennessee State at #25 Mississippi State, ESPN+/SECN+
See above
9:00 - Harvard at Yale, ESPNU
THE Game. Boola boola!
11:00 - Illinois at #17 Iowa, FS1
Good lord, the over/under on this game is negative numbers
11:30 - Georgia Tech at #8 Notre Dame, NBC
Must be nice having an entire network behind your program
12:00 - Washington at Colorado, PAC 12 Network
You KNOW you want to see how the Huskies play in their first game of the post-Jimmy Lake era
12:30 - #21 Arkansas at #2 Alabama, CBS
WHAT??!?!?! a real ESS EE SEE game? Oh that’s right— ‘Bama had it’s Cream Puff Special last week
12:30 - SMU at #5 Cincinnati, ESPN
Bearcat fans will be sobbing in their corn flakes Sunday morning, mark it down
12:30 - #6 Michigan at Maryland, BTN
Hoping for an upset, but wouldn’t bet on it
12:30 - Nebraska at #15 Wisconsin, ABC
Now THIS is college football. Well, if the ‘huskers were any good.
1:00 - #14 Bring ‘Em Young at Georgia Southern, ESPN+
What’s BYU doing in Georgia in November? Ah, the fun of being an Independent.
2:30 - #11 Baylor at Kansas State, FS1
Hangover? What hangover? (K State with the upset)
4:00 - California at Stanford, PAC 12 Network
Big Game? How about Trivial Game?
4:30 - Vanderbilt at #12 University of Mississippi, SECN
Damn these pathetic FCS - SEC matchups
5:00 - #9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Can Slaw work his magic against Okie State?
.
Loading comments...