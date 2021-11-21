Filed under: Game Thread: No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks New, 1 comment Go Ducks By Mariotasmustache Nov 21, 2021, 11:46am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images OREGON (3-0) vs SOUTH CAROLINA (4-0) TV: FLOHOOPS RADIO: OREGON SPORTS NETWORK 11:30 AM More From Addicted To Quack South Carolina Shows Oregon Why They’re No. 1, Gamecocks 80 - Ducks 63 Week Eleven Oregon Ducks Report Card Oregon’s Playoff Dreams Die in Salt Lake City, Utes 38 - Ducks 7 Second Half Thread: Utah Humiliates Oregon, Leads 28-0 Sabally Saves the Day Against Sooners, Ducks Win 98-93 Game Thread: No. 3 Oregon Ducks @ No. 23 Utah Utes Loading comments...
