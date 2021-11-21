South Carolina Shows Oregon Why They’re No. 1, Gamecocks 80 - Ducks 63

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (3-1) were boatraced by the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Down three starters in Nyara Sabally, Endyia Rogers, and Te-Hina Paopao, the Ducks struggled to find any offense against a ferocious South Carolina defense. Oregon had eight players in total to go against the No. 1 team in the country, and four of them scored in double digits (Kyei, Pinto, Hurst and Scherr). Ultimately, the Gamecocks outplayed the Ducks in every way, winning 80 to 63.

The Ducks will take on the No. 23 USF Bulls tomorrow at 11:30 AM on ESPNU in the Battle 4 Atlantis third place game.

Starters for the semifinal matchup with No. 1 South Carolina.



About 10 minutes from tip in The Bahamas.

First Quarter

Maddie Scherr opened the game up with a layup, then South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson answered with a triple. The Ducks then took their last lead of the contest on a Sydney Parrish bucket with 9:03 remaining in the first. Oregon trailed 27-14 at the end of the quarter.

South Carolina shot 56 percent from the floor, which included three triples, and also went a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe, all while limiting the Ducks to 7-of-14 shooting and winning the battle of the boards 5 to 9. The Gamecocks also forced seven turnovers in the opening frame to set the tone for the evening.

A boost off the bench from @Phillipinakyei1





Second Quarter

Sedona Prince earned the first bucket of the second quarter and the Duck defense performed well for a stretch, allowing Chanaya Pinto and Phillipina Kyei to cut into the lead and make it a 32-23 game. But the Gamecocks were able to outscore the Ducks 10 to 2 in the final 3:08 of the second quarter, which gave them a 44-26 lead at the half.

Oregon shot 44 percent from the floor and hit just one of their three three-point attempts in the first half. South Carolina also turned 11 Duck turnovers into 15 points.

Ducks showing some fight.



And-1 for Sedona Prince as a part of a 13-0 run to cut the South Carolina lead to 59-44 with just over a minute left in the 3rd.

Third Quarter

It appeared the Gamecocks would bury the Ducks early when they came out of the half and outscored Oregon 11 to 2, however, the Ducks were able to out together a 13-point run to cut the lead to 15 late in the quarter. South Carolina then added four more free throws (making them 13 of 16 at the time) to cool down the Oregon shooting streak.

Though the results of the quarter were bleak, play from Ahlise Hurst and Pinto was a bright spot: Hurst hit two welcome three-pointers for a team desperate for some deep shots, and Pinto added 5 points thanks to her high-energy style.

Fourth Quarter

Aliyah Boston, who found little resistance against the Duck defense all day, opened the final frame with a triple that started an 8-point run for the Gamecocks. Oregon’s offense looked gassed, while South Carolina seemed eager to create points and turnovers.

Oregon finished the contest 43 percent from the floor and 3-of-6 from deep, while South Carolina hit on 47 percent of their shots and 5 of their 16 three-point attempts. 20 Oregon turnovers turned into 27 points for South Carolina.

For what it’s worth, the Ducks were the first team to score over 60 points against the Gamecocks.

Go Ducks!

Short-handed Ducks fall to No. 1 South Carolina in the semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UP NEXT: South Florida Bulls

Paradise Island, Bahamas - 11/22, 11:30 AM, Sunday, ESPNU