Week Eleven NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 23-13 loss to Arizona.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 2 combined tackles in San Francisco’s 30-10 win over Jacksonville.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Brady was inactive for Tennessee’s surprising 22-13 loss to Houston.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Houston had 2 catches for 10 yards in Houston’s win.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 1 combined tackle in Indianapolis’ huge 41-15 shellacking of Buffalo.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye remains relegated to Special Teams duty and did not record any statistics in Minnesota’s 34-31 upset of Green Bay.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman was not active in Houston’s win.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was inactive and did not play in Green Bay’s loss.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert had a game for the record books Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 350 yards and run for 90+. The. First. Quarterback. In. NFL. History.

Justin Herbert is the first player in #NFL history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 90 yards in a game.



He finished 30 of 41 for 382 yards with 3 TD (1 INT) and had 90 yards rushing.



Incredible.#Chargers #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/IcPoPWNAtA — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 22, 2021

For the game Herbert was 30 of 41 for 382 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, and ran for the aforementioned 90 yards on 9 carries. For the season, Herbert has now led the Chargers on 5 4th quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives, both numbers are tops in the NFL.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill was inactive due to the neck injury suffered in week ten and did not play in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over Detroit.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had another big game in Miami’s 24-17 win over the New York Jets, registering 7 combined tackles, 1 pass break-up, and 1 fumble recovery.

‘Mature beyond his years’: Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland developing rapidly https://t.co/yDls2BGYIb — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 21, 2021

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins remains on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral muscle injury, and will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson did not register any statistics in New Orleans’ 40-29 loss to Philadelphia.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir had 1 combined tackle in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota was active but did not play in Las Vegas’ 32-13 loss to Cincinnati.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had a big game in Houston’s win, tallying 8 combined tackles, a pass break-up, and a critical interception, his first of the season, late in the fourth quarter to halt Tennessee’s comeback and help seal the win.

Terrance Mitchell seals a big win for the @HoustonTexans with a pick!#ProDucks pic.twitter.com/CKIOB43MEI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 21, 2021

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux played but did not record any statistics in Pittsburgh’s loss.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their loss to Cleveland.

Penei Sewell earned an 81.1 PFF grade against the Browns.



He's been balling out in the past five games, earning an overall grade of 83.8, which currently ranks 6th among all OTs over that period



(Week 11 grades still coming in, though.) — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 22, 2021

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker was relegated to Special Teams and did not register any statistics in Arizona’s win.

.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

Adams remains on Injured Reserve and did not play in the Alouettes’ 19-18 loss to Ottawa.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s 24-3 win over Saskatchewan.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-5)

Huff had 8 catches for 67 yards in Toronto’s 13-7 loss to Edmonton.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (5-9)

Lokombo had 3 combined tackles in BC’s 40-13 win over Edmonton. The Lions failed to qualify for the Grey Cup Playoffs, and their season is complete.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli bounced back after his poor performance in week 15, going 17 of 21 for 223 yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions in Hamilton’s win. Masoli also ran the ball once for 3 yards.

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3)

Nelson remains on Winnipeg’s practice squad and did not play in their loss against Montreal.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (3-11)

Due to a scheduling quirk, Edmonton played twice in week 16; on Tuesday the 16th Prukop had 1 carry for 6 yards in their win against Toronto; on Friday the 19th, Edmonton’s season finale, Prukop got his first extended playing time of the season at quarterback, going 17 of 24 for 183 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the Elks’ loss to BC. Prukop also ran the ball 8 times for 51 yards. Edmonton failed to qualify for the Grey Cup Playoffs, and their season is complete.

.