Week Eleven NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

The Legend Grows

By soddruntlestuntle
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 23-13 loss to Arizona.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 2 combined tackles in San Francisco’s 30-10 win over Jacksonville.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Brady was inactive for Tennessee’s surprising 22-13 loss to Houston.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Houston had 2 catches for 10 yards in Houston’s win.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 1 combined tackle in Indianapolis’ huge 41-15 shellacking of Buffalo.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye remains relegated to Special Teams duty and did not record any statistics in Minnesota’s 34-31 upset of Green Bay.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman was not active in Houston’s win.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was inactive and did not play in Green Bay’s loss.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert had a game for the record books Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 350 yards and run for 90+. The. First. Quarterback. In. NFL. History.

For the game Herbert was 30 of 41 for 382 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, and ran for the aforementioned 90 yards on 9 carries. For the season, Herbert has now led the Chargers on 5 4th quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives, both numbers are tops in the NFL.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill was inactive due to the neck injury suffered in week ten and did not play in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over Detroit.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had another big game in Miami’s 24-17 win over the New York Jets, registering 7 combined tackles, 1 pass break-up, and 1 fumble recovery.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins remains on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral muscle injury, and will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson did not register any statistics in New Orleans’ 40-29 loss to Philadelphia.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir had 1 combined tackle in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota was active but did not play in Las Vegas’ 32-13 loss to Cincinnati.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had a big game in Houston’s win, tallying 8 combined tackles, a pass break-up, and a critical interception, his first of the season, late in the fourth quarter to halt Tennessee’s comeback and help seal the win.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux played but did not record any statistics in Pittsburgh’s loss.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their loss to Cleveland.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker was relegated to Special Teams and did not register any statistics in Arizona’s win.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

Adams remains on Injured Reserve and did not play in the Alouettes’ 19-18 loss to Ottawa.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s 24-3 win over Saskatchewan.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-5)

Huff had 8 catches for 67 yards in Toronto’s 13-7 loss to Edmonton.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (5-9)

Lokombo had 3 combined tackles in BC’s 40-13 win over Edmonton. The Lions failed to qualify for the Grey Cup Playoffs, and their season is complete.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli bounced back after his poor performance in week 15, going 17 of 21 for 223 yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions in Hamilton’s win. Masoli also ran the ball once for 3 yards.

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3)

Nelson remains on Winnipeg’s practice squad and did not play in their loss against Montreal.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (3-11)

Due to a scheduling quirk, Edmonton played twice in week 16; on Tuesday the 16th Prukop had 1 carry for 6 yards in their win against Toronto; on Friday the 19th, Edmonton’s season finale, Prukop got his first extended playing time of the season at quarterback, going 17 of 24 for 183 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the Elks’ loss to BC. Prukop also ran the ball 8 times for 51 yards. Edmonton failed to qualify for the Grey Cup Playoffs, and their season is complete.

