2021 Cristobal Predictions: Week 13 PAC-12 Picks and Schedule

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

The ATQ hive-mind chose the winning team 55 percent of the time, and was 58 percent correct against the spread! Pretty good, considering we whiffed on the Oregon @ Utah picks. That is, except for a few wise ATQers...

Unfortunately, this week’s RESIDENT GENIUS really knocked it out of the park with his prediction involving a Utah blowout.

OfficerCosta

I think this game will tell us who the ducks really are I’m not convinced they are a top 4 team and will probably finish the year out of the top 10 but if they win this game and do it fairly convincingly I’ll start to believe what most here do I truly think they lose this game (not because I’m hedging or anything). Utes 41 ducks 24. Offense struggles due to Utes completely selling out to stop the run and spying brown. Brown 170 yards 2 tds 1 turnover.

COLORADO @ No. 19 Utah

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 1:00 PM, FOX

SEASON RECORD: CU (4-7, 3-5) / UU (8-3, 7-1)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The winner of this game will officially be the leader in the series, as it is currently tied 32-32-3. The Utes are currently on a 4-game winstreak against the Buffs.

MM’s MUSINGS: Apparently, Utah is the best team in the PAC-12. Colorado, on the other hand, is pretty damn bad (not bad enough to lose to washington, but still pretty damn bad on both sides of the ball.) This thing could get out of hand considering it’s the final Utah home game of the season and they could be looking to make a statement to end the regular season.

Poll Who wins? This poll is closed 14% Colorado (1 vote)

85% Utah (6 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? This poll is closed 62% Colorado (+24) (5 votes)

37% Utah (-24) (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON STATE @ WASHINGTON

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 5:00 PM, FS1

SEASON RECORD: WSU (6-5, 5-3) / UW (4-7, 3-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Huskies have humiliated the Cougars in the Apple Cup series, 74-32-6. They also enter this contest having won the previous seven Apple Cups.

MM’s MUSINGS: Can it be? Is this the game foretold in legend? The Cougs have looked mighty impressive as of late, considering they have half a coaching staff, but we all know how the Apple Cup tends to go. However, now that Jimmy Lake is gone, perhaps so is his anti-Coug magic.

Poll Who wins? Washington State

washington vote view results 82% Washington State (19 votes)

17% washington (4 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Washington State (-1)

washington (+1) vote view results 85% Washington State (-1) (17 votes)

15% washington (+1) (3 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

OREGON STATE @ No. 11 OREGON

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 12:30 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: OSU (7-4, 5-3) / UO (9-2, 6-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Platypus Bowl has favored the Ducks, 66-48-10, and Oregon has won The Platty in 11 of their 13 most recent games against the Beavers.

MM’s MUSINGS: This is looking to be one of the most competitive Civi... errr.. rivalry matchups between the Beavers and Ducks for a long time. A potential PAC-12 Championship game is on the line for the winner. A win for Oregon State would be a huge boost to the program, and would also be a big black eye to Mario’s culture. Stay tuned Duck fans, hold on to your butt, and PANIC!!!!!!

Poll Who wins? Oregon State

Oregon vote view results 25% Oregon State (8 votes)

74% Oregon (23 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Oregon State (+7)

Oregon (-7) vote view results 46% Oregon State (+7) (12 votes)

53% Oregon (-7) (14 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA @ ARIZONA STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 1:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK

SEASON RECORD: UA (1-10, 1-7) / ASU (7-4, 5-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Wildcats are 49-44-1 against the Sun Devils, though the latter has won the previous four Territorial Cups.

MM’s MUSINGS: The Sun Devils have a good/decent record but have given up; The Wildcats have a terrible/historically terrible record but have shown a lot of fight in every single game. My head says ASU by three scores, but our heart wants Arizona to end this miserable season with a win over a rival. We’ll find out this Saturday.

Poll Who wins? Arizona

Arizona State vote view results 16% Arizona (4 votes)

83% Arizona State (20 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Arizona (+20)

Arizona State (-20) vote view results 85% Arizona (+20) (18 votes)

14% Arizona State (-20) (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

No. 6 NOTRE DAME @ STANFORD

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 5:00 PM, FOX

SEASON RECORD: ND (10-1) / STAN (3-8, 2-7)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Fighting Irish are 20-13 against the Cardinal.

MM’s MUSINGS: The Fighting Irish are looking to beat the Hell out of the Cardinal, and they probably will.

Poll Who wins? Notre Dame

Stanford vote view results 91% Notre Dame (22 votes)

8% Stanford (2 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Notre Dame (-20)

Stanford (+20) vote view results 75% Notre Dame (-20) (15 votes)

25% Stanford (+20) (5 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

No. 13 BYU @ USC

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 7:30 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: BYU (9-2) / USC (4-6, 3-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: A win from BYU would tie the series against the Trojans at 2-2.

MM’s MUSINGS: Will the Cougars (BYU) win the PAC-12 South? A win over USC should do it. The Trojans clearly have a talent advantage, but that hasn’t mattered much this season, and neither has a home-field advantage in the Coliseum.

Poll Who wins? BYU

USC vote view results 85% BYU (18 votes)

14% USC (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? BYU (-7)

USC (+7) vote view results 72% BYU (-7) (13 votes)

27% USC (+7) (5 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

CALIFORNIA @ UCLA

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 7:30 PM, FS1

SEASON RECORD: CAL (4-6, 3-4) / UCLA (7-4, 5-3)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Bruins are 55-34-1 against the Golden Bears.

MM’s MUSINGS: Cal still has a shot at bowl eligibility, which would go a long way towards saving face for Wilcox. Chip Kelly has ridden a roller-coaster of expectations after beating an over-hyped LSU, losing to a then-underappreciated, now overhyped Fresno State, and surpassing bowl eligibility with a blowout victory over USC. This should be a really fun watch with high PAC-12 After Dark shenanigan potential.

Poll Who wins? California

UCLA vote view results 4% California (1 vote)

95% UCLA (21 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? California (+6.5)

UCLA (-6.5) vote view results 27% California (+6.5) (5 votes)

72% UCLA (-6.5) (13 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Comment below with your prediction for this week’s Oregon-Oregon State game for your chance to win the coveted RESIDENT GENIUS award.

Include:

Final score.

Who you think will win.

Anthony Brown’s stat line.

Word to the wise: try to add some juicy details to your prediction, that way it will look even more impressive when your predictions come true!