College Game Day Weekend Open Thread

What better way to work off all that turkey and dressing than watching the final regular season weekend of college football?

By soddruntlestuntle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Oregon State at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

So many Friday games that I thought it wise to post this a day early. Enjoy the games, and enjoy your weekend, errrrrrrybody.

(All game times listed are PST)

FRIDAY

9:00 - Boise State at #21 San Diego State, CBS

This could be a real barn burner

10:30 - #16 Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

This, however, won’t be

12:30 - #4 Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC

Now watch the Bearcats choke and blow their shot at the playoffs

1:00 - Colorado at #19 Utah, FOX

Dear Buffs— please find it within yourselfs to make this a Black Friday the Yoots will never forget, if you know what I mean

4:00 - North Carolina at #20 North Carolina State, ESPN

This one would be interesting— if it was basketball season

5:00 - Washington State at Washington, FS1

One last time to catch the Huskies since, y’know, they’re not bowl eligible.

.

SATURDAY

9:00 - #1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

You think they’re a Rambling Wreck now

9:00 - #2 Ohio State at #5 Michigan, FOX

The way the Buckeye offense is playing now, can the Fightin’ Khakis stay within fifty?

9:00 - Texas Tech at #8 Baylor, FS1

I got nothin’

9:00 - #24 Houston at U Conn, CBSSN

Huh, they spelled ‘BYE’ wrong

12:30 - #3 Alabama at Auburn, CBS

War Damn Eagle.

12:30 - Penn State at #12 Michigan State, ABC

How does Sparty respond after being humiliated by anOSU?

1:00 - #14 Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX

First team to fourteen wins

4:00 - #15 Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

Ed Orgeron’s swan song

4:30 - #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State, ABC

How could a matchup featuring two top-teams be any less scintillating

5:00 - #6 Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX

Does the Tree have one more upset in them? Probably not.

7:30 - #13 Bring ‘Em Young at USC, ESPN

Why is this game even being played

