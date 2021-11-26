College Game Day Weekend Open Thread

So many Friday games that I thought it wise to post this a day early. Enjoy the games, and enjoy your weekend, errrrrrrybody.
(All game times listed are PST)
FRIDAY
9:00 - Boise State at #21 San Diego State, CBS
This could be a real barn burner
10:30 - #16 Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
This, however, won’t be
12:30 - #4 Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC
Now watch the Bearcats choke and blow their shot at the playoffs
1:00 - Colorado at #19 Utah, FOX
Dear Buffs— please find it within yourselfs to make this a Black Friday the Yoots will never forget, if you know what I mean
4:00 - North Carolina at #20 North Carolina State, ESPN
This one would be interesting— if it was basketball season
5:00 - Washington State at Washington, FS1
One last time to catch the Huskies since, y’know, they’re not bowl eligible.
.
SATURDAY
9:00 - #1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
You think they’re a Rambling Wreck now
9:00 - #2 Ohio State at #5 Michigan, FOX
The way the Buckeye offense is playing now, can the Fightin’ Khakis stay within fifty?
9:00 - Texas Tech at #8 Baylor, FS1
I got nothin’
9:00 - #24 Houston at U Conn, CBSSN
Huh, they spelled ‘BYE’ wrong
12:30 - #3 Alabama at Auburn, CBS
War Damn Eagle.
12:30 - Penn State at #12 Michigan State, ABC
How does Sparty respond after being humiliated by anOSU?
1:00 - #14 Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX
First team to fourteen wins
4:00 - #15 Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN
Ed Orgeron’s swan song
4:30 - #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State, ABC
How could a matchup featuring two top-teams be any less scintillating
5:00 - #6 Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX
Does the Tree have one more upset in them? Probably not.
7:30 - #13 Bring ‘Em Young at USC, ESPN
Why is this game even being played
Loading comments...