College Game Day Weekend Open Thread

So many Friday games that I thought it wise to post this a day early. Enjoy the games, and enjoy your weekend, errrrrrrybody.

(All game times listed are PST)

FRIDAY

9:00 - Boise State at #21 San Diego State, CBS

This could be a real barn burner

10:30 - #16 Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

This, however, won’t be

12:30 - #4 Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC

Now watch the Bearcats choke and blow their shot at the playoffs

1:00 - Colorado at #19 Utah, FOX

Dear Buffs— please find it within yourselfs to make this a Black Friday the Yoots will never forget, if you know what I mean

4:00 - North Carolina at #20 North Carolina State, ESPN

This one would be interesting— if it was basketball season

5:00 - Washington State at Washington, FS1

One last time to catch the Huskies since, y’know, they’re not bowl eligible.

SATURDAY

9:00 - #1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

You think they’re a Rambling Wreck now

9:00 - #2 Ohio State at #5 Michigan, FOX

The way the Buckeye offense is playing now, can the Fightin’ Khakis stay within fifty?

9:00 - Texas Tech at #8 Baylor, FS1

I got nothin’

9:00 - #24 Houston at U Conn, CBSSN

Huh, they spelled ‘BYE’ wrong

12:30 - #3 Alabama at Auburn, CBS

War Damn Eagle.

12:30 - Penn State at #12 Michigan State, ABC

How does Sparty respond after being humiliated by anOSU?

1:00 - #14 Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX

First team to fourteen wins

4:00 - #15 Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

Ed Orgeron’s swan song

4:30 - #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State, ABC

How could a matchup featuring two top-teams be any less scintillating

5:00 - #6 Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX

Does the Tree have one more upset in them? Probably not.

7:30 - #13 Bring ‘Em Young at USC, ESPN

Why is this game even being played