Second Half Thread: Oregon Outplays Oregon State Early, 24-3 at the Half

EUGENE, OREGON - The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2) are handling the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3) by a score of 24-3 at the half in an effort to reach another PAC-12 Championship Game.
Anthony Brown: 13/18 - 176 YDS - 1 TD - 10 Car - 72 YDS - 1 RTD
Chance Nolan: 8/13 - 77 YDS - 1 INT
TD SCORERS: (UO) Travis Dye, Anthony Brown Jr {2}, Devon Williams (OSU)
DUCK YARDS: 307 yards - 176 passing - 131 rushing
BEAVER YARDS: 114 yards - 77 passing - 37 rushing
TURNOVERS FORCED: Ducks: 1 (1 INT) - Beavers: 0
1ST QUARTER NOTES
- Oregon elected to start with the ball and began their first drive at the Duck 26-yard line.
- Anthony Brown Jr. started Oregon’s first possession with a 12-yard keeper.
- Then, the QB connected with freshman receiver Kris Hutson on consecutive passes of 5 and 13 yards.
- Back-to-back runs from Travis Dye netted 16 yards for the Ducks to reach the Oregon State 29-yard line.
- Brown Jr. threw an incomplete pass to true freshman receiver Troy Franklin Jr., then picked up 7 yards with his legs on second down. Dye fell just short of the line to gain on third down (though Duck fans would likely contest the spot of the ball), setting up a fourth-and-short at the edge of the Beaver red zone.
- After a commercial break and a review of the spot, Dye rewarded Cristobal’s decision to go for it on fourth down with a 20-yard touchdown.
Ducks 7 - Beavers 0
(9 plays, 75 yards, 4:07)
- The Beavers began their first drive at their own 35-yard line and quickly earned a first down with two runs from B.J. Baylor.
- However, after earning the first down the Oregon State offense ran out of steam. On third-and-5 at midfield, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus met Baylor and threw him back for a loss of 2 yards on the play, forcing a punt,
- Oregon started deep in their own territory on their next drive, and consecutive runs of 3 yards from Dye set up third-and-4 at the Oregon 10. Once again, Dye’s number was called and he rose to the occasion, picking up 20 yards on a dump-off to earn the first down and keep the drive alive.
- Brown followed up the big play to Dye with a 13-yard run. Then, on third-and-3 at the 50-yard line, the quarterback passed to Devon Williams on a deep touchdown pass.
Ducks 14 - Beavers 0
(7 plays, 96 yards, 3:39)
- Chance Nolan quickly got to midfield with a 25-yard pass to tight end Bill Musgrave on the first play of the Beavers’ second drive.
- It appeared Oregon State’s possession would die near the 50, but on third-and-9 Nolan threw to Zeriah Beason for an 11-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
- Then, Baylor reached the Oregon 23 with a 15-yard run to earn another first down.
- It appeared Oregon State nearly reached the end zone with a pass from Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey, but a review overturned the catch and forced the Beavers to settle for a 38-yard field goal attempt, which Everett Hayes connected on.
Ducks 14 - Beavers 3
(9 plays, 55 yards, 3:43)
- The final play of the opening quarter was a 6-yard run on first down from Brown to reach the Oregon 27.
2ND QUARTER NOTES
- A short Dye run on second down set up third-and-3 for the Ducks, and true freshman running back Seven McGee converted with a 6-yard gain on an outside run.
- Brown earned another first down with a 13-yard pass to Williams on second-and-8, then again to Williams on the same down-and-distance on an 18-yard pass.
- Dye earned a fresh set of downs with a 8-yard catch on third-and-7, but then a tackle-for-a-loss and a false start killed the drive. Though, fortunately, Camden Lewis was able to end the possession with three points on a 36-yard field goal.
Ducks 17 - Beavers 3
(14 plays, 61 yards, 7:18)
- Nolan connected with Musgrave for another big first down, an 11-yard gain, but then the Beaver drive failed to earn the first down mainly due to the Ducks stuffing the run on first and second down.
- On Oregon’s final drive of the first half, Brown took command of the offense by regularly earning 4 to 5 yards on keepers and connecting with Williams on gains of 14 and 10 yards.
- The Ducks reached the Oregon State 10 with a 13-yard pass to Franklin, then Brown ran in the score from 10 yards out.
Ducks 24 - Beavers 3
(13 plays, 70 yards, 5:12)
- The Oregon State offense fought their way to the Oregon 41 to create a Hail Mary chance, but the prayer was rudely answered by Verone McKinley who snatched the pick to end the half.
Loading comments...