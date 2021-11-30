Oregon Beats Montana, 87-47

EUGENE, OREGON - The Oregon Ducks (4-3) are back on the winning side with an 87-47 victory the Montana Grizzlies (4-3) at Matt Knight Arena.

First Half

At first it appeared the Ducks were setting up for another underwhelming first half, falling behind quickly when Montana connected on consecutive triples to kickoff the contest with a 6-0 lead.

Fortunately for the Ducks, point guard Will Richardson found his shot early to put the Ducks on the board. After averaging just 3.3 points during the Maui Invitational, it was a good sign that Richardson was able to tally 11 points by the half, which included three triples. De’Vion Harmon also entered halftime with double digits, again, a good sign after his collective 6 points in the previous two contests.

The Ducks only had 19 points at the half against Houston and only 15 against Saint Mary’s the day before, but at home against Montana the Ducks outscored the Grizzlies 46 to 24.

Second Half

An 11-0 run in the second half gave the Ducks a 60-29 lead that proved insurmountable. N’Faly Dante racked up 11 points and 7 rebounds in just 15 minutes of play, and Jacob Young continued to add to his reputation by tallying 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

The Ducks finished 60 percent from the floor and hit 9 of their 17 triples while limiting the Grizzlies to just 26.1 percent shooting. If Altman is looking for something to improve upon, he need look no further than his team’s free throw shooting - 16 of 26.

Overall, a step in the right direction for this still-gelling team.

UP NEXT: UC Riverside

Eugene, Oregon - 12/1, 7:00 PM, PAC-12 NETWORK