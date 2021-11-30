Week Twelve NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 2 combined tackles in San Francisco’s 34-26 win over Minnesota.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Brady was inactive for Tennessee’s 36-13 thumping at the hands of New England.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown was targeted once, but did not have any catches in Houston’s 21-14 loss to the New York Jets.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had three combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 pass break-up, and 1 sack in Indianapolis’ 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye remains relegated to Special Teams duty and did not record any statistics in Minnesota’s loss.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their heartbreaking 36-33 loss to Las Vegas.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman was active, but relegated to Special Teams and did not record any statistics in Houston’s loss.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson was inactive and did not play in Green Bay’s big 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Our Man Herbert continued his up-and-down play, with a somewhat disappointing performance in the Chargers’ head-scratching 28-13 loss to Denver. For the game, Herbert went 28 of 44 for 303 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 costly interceptions including a pick six, which sealed Los Angeles’ fate. He also added 36 yards rushing on 4 attempts to lead the team.

On the bright side, with 55 touchdown passes, JH now has the second most TD passes through two seasons in NFL history, behind only Dan Marino.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill played sparingly in Cleveland’s 16-10 loss to Baltimore, as he comes back from the neck injury he suffered in week 10. Hill recorded one combined tackle in his limited action.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland continued his march toward the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, with another solid game in Miami’s 33-10 beat-down of Carolina. For the game, HollywoodVon racked up 1 combined tackle, 1 pass break-up, 1 fumble recovery, and his second interception of the season. He also had 2 punt returns for 19 yards.

PFF Highest Graded Safeties Weeks 9-13:

1. Xavier McKinley - 92.0

2. Camryn Bynum - 90.0

3. Jevon Holland - 88.1

4. D. McCourty - 87.0

5. Kyle Dugger - 86.7

6. Antoine Winfield Jr. - 86.0

7. Micah Hyde - 85.3

8. J. Simmons - 82.9

9. M. Fitzpatrick - 81.8

10. Jordan Fuller - 81.5 — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) November 30, 2021

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins remains on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral muscle injury, and will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson did not register any statistics in New Orleans’ 31-6 loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir was relegated to Special Teams and had 1 combined tackle in the 49ers’ win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota scored on a quarterback keeper midway through the 3rd quarter in the Raiders’ huge win over Dallas. For the game MM8 ran twice for 4 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had 3 combined tackles and 2 pass break-ups in Houston’s loss.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles in Pittsburgh’s disappointing 41-10 loss to Cincinnati.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their 16-14 loss to Chicago Thursday.

PFF Highest Graded OTs Weeks 6-12:



1. Trent Williams - 97.0

2. Tyron Smith - 87.1

3. Penei Sewell - 85.7

4. Braden Smith - 85.2

5. Kolton Miller - 85.1

6. Michael Onwenu - 84.5

7. Andrew Whitworth - 84.2

8. Jordan Mailata - 83.7

9. Tristan Wirfs - 83.2

10. Ryan Ramczyk- 81.2 — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) November 30, 2021

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona had a BYE this week.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

Adams remains on Injured Reserve and did not play in the Alouettes’ 23-12 loss in the semi-finals of the Grey Cup Playoffs, and his season is now over. For the year, Adams finished 8th in the CFL with 1,949 passing yards, and tied for second in passing touchdowns with 14.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s win.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-5)

Toronto had a first round BYE, and will play Hamilton in the East Division Finals next Sunday.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (5-9)

BC failed to qualify for the playoffs. For the season, Lokombo was 10th in the CFL in defensive tackles with 66, tied for 6th in interceptions with 3, and tied for 5th in fumble recoveries with 2.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli had a solid game in Hamilton’s big win, going 18 of 28 for 184 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball twice for 5 yards.

Jeremiah Masoli ➡️ Brandon Banks for the Ticats TD!



Hamilton takes the lead in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/3w5dhQEHLb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2021

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3)

Winnipeg had a first round BYE, and will play Saskatchewan in the West Division Finals next Sunday.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (3-11)

Edmonton failed to qualify for the playoffs.

.