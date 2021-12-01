Three-Pointers Sink Oregon, Aggies 64 - Ducks 57

EUGENE, OREGON - The Oregon Ducks (3-3) failed to hit the broadside of a barn against theUC Davis Aggies (4-2) at Matt Knight Arena, resulting in a 64-57 loss for the home team.

The Ducks were down three presumed starters in Te-Hina Paopao, Nyara Sabally and Endyia Rogers entering this contest, and it showed as Oregon looked miserable shooting the ball from deep, finishing the contest 5-of-22 from downtown.

Oregon hopes to survive their upcoming slate before most of their offensive leaders are able to return to the court. This loss snapped a 44-game winstreak at Matt Knight against non-conference opponents.

Go Ducks!

BOX SCORE

GAME NOTES

First Quarter

The Ducks shot just 41 percent in the opening frame, and after a three-pointer from Ahlise Hurst put the Ducks up 3 to 2 they would not reclaim the lead until late in the second quarter.

Hurst went 3-of-3 from three-point land in the first, which helped the Ducks tie the Aggies 14-14 with a jumper from Sedona Prince. However, the final bucket of the quarter belonged to UC Davis - a triple from freshman Marley Langi.

Second Quarter

Chanaya Pinto started the second quarter with a layup to cut the lead to 1, but the deep ball from the Aggies continued to sink the Duck defense.

One of Oregon’s star players rallied before the half to help reclaim the lead for the Ducks. Sedona Prince hit three of her four free throws in the quarter and draining two jumpers, which set up a jumper from Maddie Scherr to give the Ducks a 31-30 lead with 2:12 remaining.

The Ducks and Aggies exchanged the lead several times in the final minutes of the first half, but thanks to physical play from 6-foot-8 freshman Phillipina Kyei - who tallied four offensive rebounds and 5 points in the quarter - Oregon entered halftime with a 35-34 lead.

Third Quarter

Unfortunately for Duck fans, none of that momentum built in the first half carried over to the second. Sage Stobbart hit a triple for the Aggies, then after an and-one from Watson to briefly reclaim the lead, UC Davis outscored the Ducks 14 to 3 to build a 10-point lead midway through the frame.

In the third quarter, Oregon hit just 4 of their 14 shots from the field and only 1 of their seven shots from downtown. Meanwhile, UC Davis hit 8 triples in the third, which would end up being more than Oregon scored in the entire contest.

Fourth Quarter

In the end, UC Davis was able to survive a fourth-quarter push from Oregon to earn the 64-57 victory, snapping the program’s 44-game non-conference winstreak at Matt Knight.

The opportunities where there aplenty for Oregon to rally back and defend their home turf, but shooting 21 percent in the final frame doesn’t bode well for a comeback bid.

The Ducks missed 7 of their 8 three-point attempts in the fourth, and finished the game 34.4 percent from the floor and 5-of-22 from deep. Oregon missed 11 of their final 12 shots against UC Davis.

UP NEXT: Portland

Portland, Oregon - 12/4, 6:00 PM