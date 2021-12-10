Filed under: Quack Fix 12-10-21: Stale Chip? New, 58 comments Or crispy as ever? By Mariotasmustache Dec 10, 2021, 7:57am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-10-21: Stale Chip? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Ducks making push to bring back Chip Kelly as the school’s head football coach Landon Hullaby, Texas 3-star safety, decommits from Oregon Ducks DJ James to enter the transfer portal Justin Herbert reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami Hurricanes HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 12-9-21: Wilcox or Wontcox? Week Thirteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Quack Fix 12-8-21: Chip 2.0? Addicted to Quack Looks at the Coaching Candidates Quack Fix 12-7-21: So, What’s Next? Amid a Slew of Questions, Ducks MUST Stay Focused Loading comments...
