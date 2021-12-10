 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 12-10-21: Stale Chip?

New, 58 comments

Or crispy as ever?

By Mariotasmustache
UCLA v USC Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Ducks making push to bring back Chip Kelly as the school’s head football coach

Landon Hullaby, Texas 3-star safety, decommits from Oregon Ducks

DJ James to enter the transfer portal

Justin Herbert reacts to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami Hurricanes

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...