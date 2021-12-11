Filed under: Quack Fix 12-11-21: Cleared for Lanning? New, 37 comments Or should we check the flight tracker? By Mariotasmustache Dec 11, 2021, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-11-21: Cleared for Lanning? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images FWAA ALL-AMERICA HONORS FOR THIBODEAUX, MCKINLEY III DUCKS HOST UNBEATEN LONG BEACH STATE SATURDAY Cristobal Seeking to Add Several Oregon Assistants to Miami Staff Reports refute news of Oregon hiring Georgia DC Dan Lanning HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 12-10-21: Stale Chip? Quack Fix 12-9-21: Wilcox or Wontcox? Week Thirteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Quack Fix 12-8-21: Chip 2.0? Addicted to Quack Looks at the Coaching Candidates Quack Fix 12-7-21: So, What’s Next? Loading comments...
Loading comments...