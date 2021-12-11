Dan Lanning is Officially Oregon Football’s Next Head Coach

After an especially chaotic and grueling coaching search from the University of Oregon, the Ducks have finally found their next head coach - Dan Lanning.

Lanning has made a name for himself as the defensive coordinator for Kirby Smart’s playoff-bound Georgia Bulldogs, a team that has been called potentially one of the greatest defensive teams in modern football. Or at least they were before the Alabama beat down in the SEC Championship game, but still, it’s a unit that has garnered a lot of well-deserved praise.

Oregon’s new head coach has spent the last four seasons at Georgia, three as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. This season, the Bulldogs are the top defense in the nation in 2021 and have a 12-1 record heading into the College Football Playoff.

Though Coach Lanning has no real head coaching experience, many believe there is a lot of upside to hiring the 35-year old coordinator. His coordinating abilities are certainly a huge boon to the program, which has gradually been moving towards defensive-minded football since the days of the Chip Kelly offense, but what excites most of the new Lanning fans in Eugene is his highly-regarded recruiting drive.

Clearly, Cristobal has shown the athletic department and college football as a whole that top ten classes are more than possible at the UO, and falling back to the old ways of recruiting simply wont do anymore. Lanning is currently the 8th best recruiter in 2021 according to 247 sports.

Oregon fans were forced to suffer through another coach leave for their dream job, and then were dragged through a coaching search that officially included Chip Kelly, Justin Wilcox, Kalani Sitake, and was rumored to include Lane Kiffin, Dave Aranda, Tom Herman, and scumbag Urban Meyer. But in the end, it looks like we have a young coach we can be proud of (until he loses to washington)!