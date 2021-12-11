Hurst Helps Oregon Earn Win Over Long Beach State, Ducks 68 - Beach 59

EUGENE, OREGON - The Oregon Ducks (5-3) defended their home turf against Long Beach State (7-1) by a score of 68 to 59.

BOX SCORE

GAME NOTES

First Quarter

Ahlise Hurst kicked things off with a triple to give Oregon the early lead, but Long Beach State’s suffocating defense slowed down the pace and helped the Beach tie the contest at 6-6 with a triple from Kian Hamilton-Fisher.

Sure free throw shooting from Maddie Scherr helped the Ducks separate themselves later in the quarter. but again the visitors were able to tie the game. Fortunately, Oregon was able to claim a 16-15 lead at the end of the frame on a Sedona Prince jumper assisted by Scherr.

Big game by @HurstAhlise



▪️ Season-highs in scoring and made 3s

▪️ 6th game scoring in double figures#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/xA9TkVndOs — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) December 12, 2021

Second Quarter

Oregon failed to score for the first three minutes, while the Beach’s Justina king tallied five points to build a 4-point lead for her squad. Three-pointers from Scherr and Hurst tied the game, once again, then a bucket from Taylor Hosendove helped the Ducks reclaim the lead for good. The Beach responded with a score, but the Ducks were able to hit back-to-back buckets with Sydney Parrish and Scherr thanks to a turnover.

Maddie stuffed that stats sheet



12 points

7 rebounds (career-high)

9 assists (most by a Duck since Sabrina Ionescu in 2020)#GoDucks x @madd1escherr pic.twitter.com/o6jwpzjLEZ — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) December 12, 2021

Third Quarter

King again hit the opening shot of the quarter, but Kylee Watson, Prince and Hurst helped the Ducks separate to build a 34-31 lead. Then another triple from Hurst added to the momentum for the Ducks. Chanaya Pinto looked strong going to the basket and helped keep the defensive intensity up. The Beach reclaimed the lead at 40-39, but the Ducks responded with 5 straight points to cool the comeback effort for a little longer.

Fourth Quarter

Long Beach State rallied to within three points in the final quarter, but Pinto broke the run with a bucket and the Ducks were able to stay in front for the remainder of the contest.

Hurst led all scorers with 19 points, and also greatly improved the Ducks three-point average by hitting 5 of her 8 attempts from deep. Scherr was the only other Duck to score in double digits with 12 points, though Kylee Watson and Parrish tallied 9 points apiece. Sedona Prince also made a big impact on the game with 7 points and 8 rebounds.

The Ducks shot 46.8 percent from the floor and hit 7 of their 16 three-point attempts, while limiting the Beach to 32.8 percent and 28.6 percent from downtown. Let’s hope these Ducks can continue to survive these contests while the rest of the team heals up around conference play.

GO DUCKS!

UP NEXT: McNeese

Eugene, Oregon - 12/13, 6:00 PM, Oregon Live Stream