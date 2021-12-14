Week Fourteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 6 combined tackles including a tackle for loss, and 2 pass break-ups in Seattle’s 33-13 win over Houston.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 4 combined tackles in San Francisco’s thrilling 26-23 win over Cincinnati.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Breeze did not play in Tennessee’s 20-0 shutout of Jacksonville.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown played 64% of Houston’s offensive snaps but did not record any statistics in the Texans’ loss.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis had a BYE this week.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye was again relegated to the Special Teams unit, but managed 2 combined tackles in the Vikings’ 36-28 win over Pittsburgh.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 27-20 win over Washington.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman had 11 carries for 15 yards and 6 receptions for 51 yards in Houston’s loss.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson did not play in Green Bay’s 45-30 win over Chicago.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert had yet another stellar day, going 23 of 31 for 275 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chargers’ 37-21 thumping of the New York Football Giants. In the game, Herbert became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

And then of course there was this:

JUSTIN HERBERT THROW OF THE YEAR

pic.twitter.com/D8yrfssmKY — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill had a big game in Cleveland’s huge 24-22 win over Buffalo with 7 combined tackles including 3 for loss.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Miami had a BYE this week.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins made his return to action Sunday in the Rams’ 30-23 win over Arizona, tallying 2 combined tackles in limited action.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 1 catch for 15 yards in New Orleans’ 30-9 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir had 2 combined tackles in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota played briefly but did not record any statistics in the Raiders’ 48-9 humiliation at the hands of Kansas City.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had 3 combined tackles in Houston’s loss.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 1 combined tackle in Pittsburgh’s loss.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their 38-10 loss to Denver.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ win.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker did not record any statistics in Arizona’s loss.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Addison was not able to go in Hamilton’s heartbreaking 33-25 overtime loss to Winnipeg in the Grey Cup Final due to his lingering hamstring injury.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli didn’t start, but came into the game in the second quarter for injured starter Dane Evans and had an excellent Cup Final— going 20 of 25 for 185 yards with 2 touchdowns, but it was his interception off a tipped ball in overtime that sealed the defeat for the Ti-Cats. Masoli also ran the ball 6 times for 35 yards.

As called on Winnipeg radio: pic.twitter.com/p2DhJFwflq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nelson was not active for Winnipeg in their Grey Cup win.

