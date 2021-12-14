Hurst hits 1,000th point in win against McNeese State, Ducks 109 - Cowgirls 38

EUGENE, OREGON - The Oregon Ducks (6-3) boatraced the McNeese Cowgirls (3-7), 109 to 38, and Ahlise Hurst scored her 1,000th career point.

First Quarter

The Ducks started the contest by scoring 27 unanswered points and hitting 12 of their first 13 shots. Sydney Parrish led the offensive effort for Oregon by scoring 15 points in the first frame and the Duck defense held the Cowgirls scoreless until the 2:54 mark. Phillipina Kyei punctuated the dominant quarter by grabbing a missed layup from Parrish and putting it in just before the buzzer to go up 32-7.

Second Quarter

Turnovers became more of a problem in the second as the Ducks committed six turnovers, which slightly slowed down the pace of the offense. Le’Shen Stubblefield scored the first bucket of the second quarter at the 8:15 mark to cut the Duck lead to 23, but Oregon responded with a 10-0 run. The Ducks weren’t able to match their 70-percent shooting clip from the first quarter, but their defensive outcome mirrored their earlier performance by limiting the Cowgirls to just 7 points. Oregon entered the half leading 54-14.

Third Quarter

The first couple of minutes in the third quarter were scoreless for both sides, as Oregon committed three consecutive turnovers and Mcneese State failed to hit their shots. Then Graves benched his starters and was rewarded with 16 unanswered points. Grad-transfer Shannon Dufficy and the recently-eligible forward Taylor Hosendove made especially good use of their playing time by tallying 6 points apiece. Kylee Watson ended the frame with a jumper to give the Ducks a 59-point lead.

Fourth Quarter

The moment of the match took place when Ahlise Hurst hit her 1,000th career point (most of which was scored with New Mexico) to put the Ducks up 91-29. Hurst finished the night with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep a few days after tallying 5 triples against Long Beach State; the veteran’s sharpshooting is a welcome sight for a team in need of a reliable deep threat. Parrish and Watson gave the Matt Knight faithful a show by scoring 21 apiece, and Kyei (12 PTS), Dufficy (12 PTS), and Sedona Prince (10 PTS) also finished with double-digit scoring.

The Ducks finished the contest with 109 points by shooting 60 percent from the floor and going 11-of-20 from deep. McNeese State, on the other hand, was held to 21 percent shooting and only managed to hit 5 of their 31 three-point attempts.

Overall, it was a dominating win and another good step in building championship level chemistry.

GO DUCKS!

UP NEXT: Kansas State

Manhattan, Kansas - 12/18, 4:30 PM, Big 12 Now