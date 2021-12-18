2021 PAC-12 Bowl Season: How to Watch and Who to Bet On

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

During the Conference Championship week, the ATQ hive-mind chose correctly 29 percent of the time. both in a straight-up pick em and against the spread. Pretty dreadful, really.

But don’t let your previous bad bets discourage you from making big bucks this bowl season with Draftkings Sportsbook! A great place to look up betting lines and place bets on the PAC-12!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

UTAH STATE VS. OREGON STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:30 PM, ABC

SEASON RECORD: USU (10-3) / OSU (7-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Beavers and Aggies have played each other three times - in 1904, 1997, and 1998 - and all of these contests have resulted in Oregon State victories.

Poll Who wins? This poll is closed 20% Utah State (1 vote)

80% Oregon State (4 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? This poll is closed 60% Utah State (+6.5) (3 votes)

40% Oregon State (-6.5) (2 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

HOLIDAY BOWL

No. 18 NC STATE VS. UCLA

TIME/CHANNEL: Tuesday, 12/28, 5:00 PM, FOX

SEASON RECORD: NCST (9-3) / UCLA (8-4)

HISTORICAL RECORD: UCLA has emerged victorious in both of their games agsinst NC State in 1959 and 1960.

Poll Who wins? NC State

UCLA vote view results 27% NC State (3 votes)

72% UCLA (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? NC State (-1)

UCLA (+1) vote view results 44% NC State (-1) (4 votes)

55% UCLA (+1) (5 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Alamo Bowl

No. 14 OREGON VS. No. 16 OKLAHOMA

TIME/CHANNEL: Wednesday, 12/29, 6:15 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: UO (10-3) / OU (10-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sooners won their first 6 contests against the Ducks, but the Ducks snapped the streak in 2006 with a 34-33 victory that was in no way controversial.

Poll Who wins? Oregon

Oklahoma vote view results 27% Oregon (3 votes)

72% Oklahoma (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Oregon (+4.5)

Oklahoma (-4.5) vote view results 27% Oregon (+4.5) (3 votes)

72% Oklahoma (-4.5) (8 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS BOWL

WISCONSIN VS. ARIZONA STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Thursday, 12/30, 7:30 PM,

SEASON RECORD: UW (8-4) / ASU (8-4)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sun Devils hold a 3-1 record over the Badgers.

Poll Who wins? Wisconsin

Arizona State vote view results 80% Wisconsin (8 votes)

20% Arizona State (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Wisconsin (-7)

Arizona State (+7) vote view results 88% Wisconsin (-7) (8 votes)

11% Arizona State (+7) (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

SUN BOWL

WASHINGTON STATE VS. MIAMI

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 12/31, 9:00 AM, CBS

SEASON RECORD: WSU (7-5) / UM (7-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: This game is a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl, which is the only other time these two teams have met. The Cougars won that game 20 to 14.

Poll Who wins? Washington State

Miami vote view results 80% Washington State (8 votes)

20% Miami (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Washington State (+2.5)

Miami (-2.5) vote view results 80% Washington State (+2.5) (8 votes)

20% Miami (-2.5) (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Rose Bowl

No. 11 UTAH VS. No. 6 OHIO STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 1/1, 2:00 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: UU (10-3) / OSU (10-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Utes and Buckeyes have played each other only once: September 27, 1986 at Columbus, Ohio, a 64-6 Ohio State victory.

Poll Who wins? Utah

Ohio State vote view results 50% Utah (5 votes)

50% Ohio State (5 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who covers? Utah (+6.5)

Ohio State (-6.5) vote view results 50% Utah (+6.5) (5 votes)

50% Ohio State (-6.5) (5 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

This week’s Resident Genius Award goes to -sigh- a troll who dropped by ATQ to somewhat accurately predict the PAC-12 Championship game.

mordacai71

thib is a non factor all game dye cant run brown reverts to shoe string throws , utes run for 340 cam passes for 335 utes 31 ducks10

Comment below with your prediction for the Alamo Bowl for your chance to win the coveted RESIDENT GENIUS award.

Include:

Final score.

Who you think will win.

Anthony Brown’s stat line.

Word to the wise: try to add some juicy details to your prediction, that way it will look even more impressive when your predictions come true!