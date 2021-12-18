2021 PAC-12 Bowl Season: How to Watch and Who to Bet On

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!
Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.
During the Conference Championship week, the ATQ hive-mind chose correctly 29 percent of the time. both in a straight-up pick em and against the spread. Pretty dreadful, really.
JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL
UTAH STATE VS. OREGON STATE
TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:30 PM, ABC
SEASON RECORD: USU (10-3) / OSU (7-5)
HISTORICAL RECORD: The Beavers and Aggies have played each other three times - in 1904, 1997, and 1998 - and all of these contests have resulted in Oregon State victories.
Poll
Who wins?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Utah State
-
80%
Oregon State
Poll
Who covers?
This poll is closed
-
60%
Utah State (+6.5)
-
40%
Oregon State (-6.5)
HOLIDAY BOWL
No. 18 NC STATE VS. UCLA
TIME/CHANNEL: Tuesday, 12/28, 5:00 PM, FOX
SEASON RECORD: NCST (9-3) / UCLA (8-4)
HISTORICAL RECORD: UCLA has emerged victorious in both of their games agsinst NC State in 1959 and 1960.
Poll
Who wins?
-
27%
NC State
-
72%
UCLA
Poll
Who covers?
-
44%
NC State (-1)
-
55%
UCLA (+1)
Alamo Bowl
No. 14 OREGON VS. No. 16 OKLAHOMA
TIME/CHANNEL: Wednesday, 12/29, 6:15 PM, ESPN
SEASON RECORD: UO (10-3) / OU (10-2)
HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sooners won their first 6 contests against the Ducks, but the Ducks snapped the streak in 2006 with a 34-33 victory that was in no way controversial.
Poll
Who wins?
-
27%
Oregon
-
72%
Oklahoma
Poll
Who covers?
-
27%
Oregon (+4.5)
-
72%
Oklahoma (-4.5)
LAS VEGAS BOWL
WISCONSIN VS. ARIZONA STATE
TIME/CHANNEL: Thursday, 12/30, 7:30 PM,
SEASON RECORD: UW (8-4) / ASU (8-4)
HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sun Devils hold a 3-1 record over the Badgers.
Poll
Who wins?
-
80%
Wisconsin
-
20%
Arizona State
Poll
Who covers?
-
88%
Wisconsin (-7)
-
11%
Arizona State (+7)
SUN BOWL
WASHINGTON STATE VS. MIAMI
TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 12/31, 9:00 AM, CBS
SEASON RECORD: WSU (7-5) / UM (7-5)
HISTORICAL RECORD: This game is a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl, which is the only other time these two teams have met. The Cougars won that game 20 to 14.
Poll
Who wins?
-
80%
Washington State
-
20%
Miami
Poll
Who covers?
-
80%
Washington State (+2.5)
-
20%
Miami (-2.5)
Rose Bowl
No. 11 UTAH VS. No. 6 OHIO STATE
TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 1/1, 2:00 PM, ESPN
SEASON RECORD: UU (10-3) / OSU (10-2)
HISTORICAL RECORD: The Utes and Buckeyes have played each other only once: September 27, 1986 at Columbus, Ohio, a 64-6 Ohio State victory.
Poll
Who wins?
-
50%
Utah
-
50%
Ohio State
Poll
Who covers?
-
50%
Utah (+6.5)
-
50%
Ohio State (-6.5)
This week’s Resident Genius Award goes to -sigh- a troll who dropped by ATQ to somewhat accurately predict the PAC-12 Championship game.
mordacai71
thib is a non factor all game dye cant run brown reverts to shoe string throws , utes run for 340 cam passes for 335 utes 31 ducks10
Comment below with your prediction for the Alamo Bowl for your chance to win the coveted RESIDENT GENIUS award.
Include:
- Final score.
- Who you think will win.
- Anthony Brown’s stat line.
Word to the wise: try to add some juicy details to your prediction, that way it will look even more impressive when your predictions come true!
