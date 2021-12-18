 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 PAC-12 Bowl Season: How to Watch and Who to Bet On

Sco Ducks!

By AdamChimeo
Oregon Dante Rosario... SetNumber: X76636 TK1 R7

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

During the Conference Championship week, the ATQ hive-mind chose correctly 29 percent of the time. both in a straight-up pick em and against the spread. Pretty dreadful, really.

NCAA Football: LA Bowl-Oregon State vs Utah State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

UTAH STATE VS. OREGON STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 4:30 PM, ABC

SEASON RECORD: USU (10-3) / OSU (7-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Beavers and Aggies have played each other three times - in 1904, 1997, and 1998 - and all of these contests have resulted in Oregon State victories.

Poll

Who wins?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Utah State
    (1 vote)
  • 80%
    Oregon State
    (4 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Utah State (+6.5)
    (3 votes)
  • 40%
    Oregon State (-6.5)
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now
NCAA Football: California at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

HOLIDAY BOWL

No. 18 NC STATE VS. UCLA

TIME/CHANNEL: Tuesday, 12/28, 5:00 PM, FOX

SEASON RECORD: NCST (9-3) / UCLA (8-4)

HISTORICAL RECORD: UCLA has emerged victorious in both of their games agsinst NC State in 1959 and 1960.

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 27%
    NC State
    (3 votes)
  • 72%
    UCLA
    (8 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

view results
  • 44%
    NC State (-1)
    (4 votes)
  • 55%
    UCLA (+1)
    (5 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now
NCAA Football - Pacific Life Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs Oklahoma - December 29, 2005 Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Alamo Bowl

No. 14 OREGON VS. No. 16 OKLAHOMA

TIME/CHANNEL: Wednesday, 12/29, 6:15 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: UO (10-3) / OU (10-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sooners won their first 6 contests against the Ducks, but the Ducks snapped the streak in 2006 with a 34-33 victory that was in no way controversial.

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 27%
    Oregon
    (3 votes)
  • 72%
    Oklahoma
    (8 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

view results
  • 27%
    Oregon (+4.5)
    (3 votes)
  • 72%
    Oklahoma (-4.5)
    (8 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now
Arizona v ASU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS BOWL

WISCONSIN VS. ARIZONA STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Thursday, 12/30, 7:30 PM,

SEASON RECORD: UW (8-4) / ASU (8-4)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sun Devils hold a 3-1 record over the Badgers.

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 80%
    Wisconsin
    (8 votes)
  • 20%
    Arizona State
    (2 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

view results
  • 88%
    Wisconsin (-7)
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    Arizona State (+7)
    (1 vote)
9 votes total Vote Now
Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SUN BOWL

WASHINGTON STATE VS. MIAMI

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 12/31, 9:00 AM, CBS

SEASON RECORD: WSU (7-5) / UM (7-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: This game is a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl, which is the only other time these two teams have met. The Cougars won that game 20 to 14.

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 80%
    Washington State
    (8 votes)
  • 20%
    Miami
    (2 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

view results
  • 80%
    Washington State (+2.5)
    (8 votes)
  • 20%
    Miami (-2.5)
    (2 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rose Bowl

No. 11 UTAH VS. No. 6 OHIO STATE

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 1/1, 2:00 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: UU (10-3) / OSU (10-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Utes and Buckeyes have played each other only once: September 27, 1986 at Columbus, Ohio, a 64-6 Ohio State victory.

Poll

Who wins?

view results
  • 50%
    Utah
    (5 votes)
  • 50%
    Ohio State
    (5 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who covers?

view results
  • 50%
    Utah (+6.5)
    (5 votes)
  • 50%
    Ohio State (-6.5)
    (5 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

This week’s Resident Genius Award goes to -sigh- a troll who dropped by ATQ to somewhat accurately predict the PAC-12 Championship game.

mordacai71

thib is a non factor all game dye cant run brown reverts to shoe string throws , utes run for 340 cam passes for 335 utes 31 ducks10

Comment below with your prediction for the Alamo Bowl for your chance to win the coveted RESIDENT GENIUS award.

Include:

  • Final score.
  • Who you think will win.
  • Anthony Brown’s stat line.

Word to the wise: try to add some juicy details to your prediction, that way it will look even more impressive when your predictions come true!

