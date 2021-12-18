 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread:Oregon Men's & Women's Basketball teams Play Tonight!

New, 1 comment

At 430 PM then at 7 PM.

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 31 Div I Women’s Championship - Quarterfinals - Oregon v Mississippi State Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon Women's Team

4:30 PM

VS. Kansas State

BIG 12 Now

Oregon Men's Team

7 PM

VS. NO. 1 Baylor

ESPN 2

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...