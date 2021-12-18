Filed under: Game Thread:Oregon Men's & Women's Basketball teams Play Tonight! New, 1 comment At 430 PM then at 7 PM. By Mariotasmustache Dec 18, 2021, 4:23pm PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread:Oregon Men's & Women's Basketball teams Play Tonight! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oregon Women's Team 4:30 PM VS. Kansas State BIG 12 Now Oregon Men's Team 7 PM VS. NO. 1 Baylor ESPN 2 More From Addicted To Quack 2021 PAC-12 Bowl Season: How to Watch and Who to Bet On Quack Fix 12-17-21: Did the Ducks Win the Coaching Carousel? Quack Fix 12-16-21: Not Today, Portland! Above all, Oregon Football needs a coach Game Thread: Oregon Ducks VS. Portland Pilots Quack Fix 12-15-21: It's Early Signing Day! Loading comments...
