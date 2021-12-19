Quarterback Bo Nix will transfer to Oregon

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who began his collegiate career by rallying his team for a win over Oregon, will now join the Ducks, he announced via Twitter.

After nabbing a new head coach from the SEC, the Ducks now have a seasoned signal-caller from the conference as well.

Nix, who just completed his third-year sophomore season, completed 61% of his passes for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 168 yards and four more scores in 10 games during the 2021 campaign before suffering an ankle fracture that ended his season early.

Nix played under new Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham at Auburn in 2019, when Nix won SEC Freshman of the Year. For his collegiate career, Nix has completed 59.4% of his passes for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He has rushed for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns

The transfer of Nix throws a wrench into what was expected to be a battle of inexperienced young quarterbacks for the starting job this coming spring and summer. Quarterbacks Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield, and Robby Ashford all have seen very limited action in actual games, with Thompson accounting for the bulk of it as he was forced into action against Stony Brook in September after starting quarterback Anthony Brown left the game with an injury.

The starting position, as always, must be earned, but the experience of Nix gives the Ducks a cushion for their quarterback corps heading into 2022.