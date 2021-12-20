Addicted to Quack is looking for a site manager to take over leading and overseeing content on the site. If you are an Oregon fan and enjoying writing and talking all things Ducks this could be the perfect paid opportunity for you!

What does the role entail?

This person is in change of managing a content calendar, assigning stories to bloggers and contributing to Addicted to Quack. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything Oregon Ducks.

This is a contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for Oregon athletics.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about college sports and/or Oregon is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to Beth Maiman, Associate Director of NCAA coverage at SB Nation. Please email the materials to beth.maiman@sbnation.com. Please headline the subject of the email as “ATQ: Site manager application”

Vox Media, SB Nation and Addicted to Quack are committed to bringing you coverage of the Ducks from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.