 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 12-21-21: Did our team remember the Alamo Bowl?

New, 53 comments

Cause it’s kind of a big deal... sorta.

By Mariotasmustache
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

DUCKS WRAP UP PRACTICE IN EUGENE

Bryan McClendon won’t confirm or deny impending hire at Miami

Depth becoming concern at WR and CB after opt outs and transfers

First offer of Dan Lanning era goes out to 2024 edge Mardale Rowe

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

2019 - Bo Nix

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...