Filed under: Quack Fix 12-21-21: Did our team remember the Alamo Bowl? New, 53 comments Cause it's kind of a big deal... sorta. By Mariotasmustache Dec 21, 2021, 6:00am PST DUCKS WRAP UP PRACTICE IN EUGENE Bryan McClendon won't confirm or deny impending hire at Miami Depth becoming concern at WR and CB after opt outs and transfers First offer of Dan Lanning era goes out to 2024 edge Mardale Rowe HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY 2019 - Bo Nix
