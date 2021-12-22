Week Fifteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday night.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 5 combined tackles and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 31-13 beatdown of Atlanta.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions

Waived by Tennessee and subsequently picked up by Detroit, Breeze tallied 3 combined tackles in the Lions’ shocking 30-12 win over Arizona.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown had 2 catches for 5 yards in Houston’s 30-16 win over Jacksonville.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 4 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and a sack in Indianapolis’ big 27-17 win over New England.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye was credited with 1 combined tackle in Minnesota’s 17-9 win over Chicago Monday night.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 21-6 win over the New York Football Giants.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman had 3 carries for 8 yards in Houston’s win.

Thomas Graham, Cornerback, Chicago Bears

Graham made his regular season debut last night in Chicago’s loss, and had a whale of a game, with 7 combined tackles and 3 pass breakups.

Chicago Bears CB Thomas Graham Jr. had one of the best rookie debuts of 2021 on MNF:



90.7 @PFF grade

3 PBU

1 passing stop

10 yds allowed (0 1st downs)



Smart, balanced and plays the catch point really well. Should've gone waaaay earlier than Round 6 in the draft. pic.twitter.com/wZPisS8Z5j — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) December 21, 2021

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson did not play in Green Bay’s huge 31-30 win over Baltimore.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert had a solid game last Thursday, but it wasn’t enough, as the Chargers lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Kansas City, 34-28. Herbert was 22 of 38 for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran the ball 5 times for 16 yards and a touchdown. And yawn, he broke another all-time record:

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill did not play in Cleveland’s last second 16-14 loss to the Raiders due to a knee injury.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland did not play in Miami’s 31-24 over the New York Jets due to being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins had 3 combined tackles in the Rams’ win.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson did not record any statistics in New Orleans’ 9-0 shutout win over Tampa Bay.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir was relegated to Special Teams duty, registering 1 combined tackle in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota had 1 carry for 3 yards in the Raiders’ win.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell did not play in Houston’s win after landing on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win over Tennessee.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their big win.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ win.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker did not record any statistics in Arizona’s loss.

