Week Fifteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.
NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca
Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks
Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday night.
Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers
Armstead had 5 combined tackles and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 31-13 beatdown of Atlanta.
Brady Breeze - Safety,
Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions
Waived by Tennessee and subsequently picked up by Detroit, Breeze tallied 3 combined tackles in the Lions’ shocking 30-12 win over Arizona.
Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans
Brown had 2 catches for 5 yards in Houston’s 30-16 win over Jacksonville.
DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts
Buckner had 4 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and a sack in Indianapolis’ big 27-17 win over New England.
Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings
Dye was credited with 1 combined tackle in Minnesota’s 17-9 win over Chicago Monday night.
Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys
Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 21-6 win over the New York Football Giants.
Royce Freeman - Running Back,
Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans
Freeman had 3 carries for 8 yards in Houston’s win.
Thomas Graham, Cornerback, Chicago Bears
Graham made his regular season debut last night in Chicago’s loss, and had a whale of a game, with 7 combined tackles and 3 pass breakups.
Chicago Bears CB Thomas Graham Jr. had one of the best rookie debuts of 2021 on MNF:— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) December 21, 2021
90.7 @PFF grade
3 PBU
1 passing stop
10 yds allowed (0 1st downs)
Smart, balanced and plays the catch point really well. Should've gone waaaay earlier than Round 6 in the draft. pic.twitter.com/wZPisS8Z5j
Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers
Hanson did not play in Green Bay’s huge 31-30 win over Baltimore.
Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert had a solid game last Thursday, but it wasn’t enough, as the Chargers lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Kansas City, 34-28. Herbert was 22 of 38 for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran the ball 5 times for 16 yards and a touchdown. And yawn, he broke another all-time record:
the most. #ProBowlVote + #JustinHerbert pic.twitter.com/eK4MUlr6IT— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021
Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns
Hill did not play in Cleveland’s last second 16-14 loss to the Raiders due to a knee injury.
Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins
Holland did not play in Miami’s 31-24 over the New York Jets due to being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams
Hollins had 3 combined tackles in the Rams’ win.
Juwan Johnson -
Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints
Johnson did not record any statistics in New Orleans’ 9-0 shutout win over Tampa Bay.
Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants
Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.
Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
Lenoir was relegated to Special Teams duty, registering 1 combined tackle in San Francisco’s win.
Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders
Mariota had 1 carry for 3 yards in the Raiders’ win.
Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans
Mitchell did not play in Houston’s win after landing on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win over Tennessee.
Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams
Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.
Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions
Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their big win.
Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints
Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ win.
Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals
Walker did not record any statistics in Arizona’s loss.
