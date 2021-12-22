Former Duck Justin Herbert Named Pro Bowl Starter

The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl lineups were announced today, and to almost no one’s surprise, Chargers’ sensation Justin Herbert was named the starting quarterback for the AFC squad.

Herbert, who led all AFC quarterbacks in the fan voting, is in the middle of a monster year for Los Angeles, currently sitting fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 4,058, third in passing touchdowns with 32, third in total offense yards with 4,164, and second in total quarterback rating at 66.2.

Herbert is both the first Charger quarterback as well as the first former Duck offensive skill position player to be named a starter in the NFL’s all star game since Dan Fouts earned the honor back in 1983.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner was also selected as a reserve. This is Buckner’s second such selection.

One notable omission was Detroit Lions’ rookie tackle Penei Sewell, who after a slow start, has become one of the best offensive linemen in the NFC.

The 2021 is currently scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6th.