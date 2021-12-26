 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 12-26-21: The Alamo is Coming!

New, 13 comments

Hope we’re ready.

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Oklahoman DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Know the Foe: Five Oklahoma players to know

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu reverses decision, opts-out of NFL Draft and will return in 2022

Oregon Offers UTEP Wide Receiver Transfer Jacob Cowing

Auburn football lands Oregon DL transfer

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

Dennis Dixon

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...