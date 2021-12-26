Filed under: Quack Fix 12-26-21: The Alamo is Coming! New, 13 comments Hope we’re ready. By Mariotasmustache Dec 26, 2021, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-26-21: The Alamo is Coming! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Know the Foe: Five Oklahoma players to know Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu reverses decision, opts-out of NFL Draft and will return in 2022 Oregon Offers UTEP Wide Receiver Transfer Jacob Cowing Auburn football lands Oregon DL transfer HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY Dennis Dixon More From Addicted To Quack Merry Quackmas! Quack Fix 12-23-21: Lanning’s Staff is Coming Together! Former Duck Justin Herbert Named Pro Bowl Starter Week Fifteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Quack Fix 12-22-21: Sooner or Later MBB: Behind Richardson’s leadership, Ducks overcome Pepperdine Loading comments...
