Quack Fix 12-27-21: The Buffs will have to wait

Still buffering, I suppose

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Oregon Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Dye caps career year with engagement

5-star DL includes Oregon in his Top 6

Anthony Brown reflects on senior season: “Hell of a ride”

Oregon vs Colorado in men’s basketball postponed

Quack 12 Podcast: Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Preview with Chris Plank

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

Ducks vs Duke

