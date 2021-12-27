Filed under: Quack Fix 12-27-21: The Buffs will have to wait New, 2 comments Still buffering, I suppose By Mariotasmustache Dec 27, 2021, 6:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-27-21: The Buffs will have to wait Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Travis Dye caps career year with engagement 5-star DL includes Oregon in his Top 6 Anthony Brown reflects on senior season: “Hell of a ride” Oregon vs Colorado in men’s basketball postponed Quack 12 Podcast: Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Preview with Chris Plank HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY Ducks vs Duke More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 12-26-21: The Alamo is Coming! Merry Quackmas! Quack Fix 12-23-21: Lanning’s Staff is Coming Together! Former Duck Justin Herbert Named Pro Bowl Starter Week Fifteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Quack Fix 12-22-21: Sooner or Later Loading comments...
