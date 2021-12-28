Filed under: Quack Fix 12-28-21: SCOOO DUCKS! New, 4 comments I’m running out of headlines... By Mariotasmustache Dec 28, 2021, 8:05am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-28-21: SCOOO DUCKS! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Quack 12 Podcast: Part 2 Alamo Bowl Preview Offensive Lineman Steven Jones Returning to Oregon for 2022 Season LANNING ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ADRIAN KLEMM TO COACHING STAFF Dan Lanning to call plays for Georgia Bulldogs defense in CFP semifinal HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 12-27-21: The Buffs will have to wait Quack Fix 12-26-21: The Alamo is Coming! Merry Quackmas! Quack Fix 12-23-21: Lanning’s Staff is Coming Together! Former Duck Justin Herbert Named Pro Bowl Starter Week Fifteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Loading comments...
Loading comments...