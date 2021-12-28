 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 12-28-21: SCOOO DUCKS!

I’m running out of headlines...

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Basketball: Pepperdine at Oregon Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Quack 12 Podcast: Part 2 Alamo Bowl Preview

Offensive Lineman Steven Jones Returning to Oregon for 2022 Season

LANNING ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ADRIAN KLEMM TO COACHING STAFF

Dan Lanning to call plays for Georgia Bulldogs defense in CFP semifinal

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

