Week Sixteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.
NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca
Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks
Amadi had 2 combined tackles in Seattle’s gut-wrenching 35-24 loss to Chicago.
Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers
Armstead had 3 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, and 1 quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 20-17 loss to Tennessee last Thursday.
Kenjon Barner - Running Back, Tampa Bay
Recently signed to the Bucs’ practice squad, Barner was called up to the active roster due to a rash of injuries to the running back corps, and tallied 5 punt returns for 44 yards in Tampa Bay’s 32-6 waxing of Charlotte on Boxing Day.
Brady Breeze - Safety,
Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions
Breeze had 2 combined tackles in Detroit’s 20-16 loss to Atlanta.
Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans
Brown had 2 catches for 10 yards in Houston’s shocking 41-29 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts
Buckner had two combined tackles in Indianapolis’ huge 22-16 win over Arizona on Christmas Day.
Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings
Dye was credited with 1 combined tackle in Minnesota’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys
Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 56-14 humiliation of the Washington Football Team.
Royce Freeman - Running Back,
Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans
Freeman had 12 carries for 34 yards in Houston’s win.
Thomas Graham, Cornerback, Chicago Bears
Graham had 3 combined tackles and 1 pass breakup in Chicago’s win.
Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers
Hanson did not play in Green Bay’s 24-22 win over Cleveland.
Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Named Pro Bowl starter earlier in the week, Herbert had an uneven game Sunday in the Chargers’ head-scratching loss to Houston, going 27 of 35 for 335 with 1 touchdown and 2 costly interceptions, including a pick-six late in the fourth that sealed Los Angeles’ fate. Herbert also ran the ball 4 times for 15 yards.
Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns
Hill again did not play in Cleveland’s loss to Green Bay.
Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins
Holland returned to the Dolphins’ line up Monday night and had 5 combined tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and half a sack in Miami’s big 20-3 win over New Orleans. Holland also had 1 punt return for 10 yards.
Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams
Hollins had 4 combined tackles in the Rams’ win.
Juwan Johnson -
Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints
Johnson did not play in the Saints’ loss.
Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants
Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.
Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
Lenoir was again relegated to Special Teams duty, and did not register any statistics in San Francisco’s loss.
Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders
Mariota did not play in Las Vegas’ 17-13 win over Denver.
Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans
Mitchell did not play in Houston’s big win.
Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mondeaux had 1 combined tackle in Pittsburgh’s crushing 36-10 at the hands of Kansas City.
Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams
Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.
Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions
Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their loss to Atlanta.
Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints
Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.
Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals
Walker had 5 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Arizona’s loss.
