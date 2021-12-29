Alamo Bowl: How to Watch and What to Bet

The big game is here, sort of. While it’s true that a 10-win season is nothing to sneeze at, the departure of Mario Cristobal and Lincoln Riley from Oregon and Oklahoma, respectively, has left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans, leaving them unable to imagine the sweet taste of a bowl victory.

Well, time to refresh that palette! Because this is the last game ever for many in green and yellow and it’s time to cheer them on! Here’s how to watch the Alamo Bowl and the betting lines, brought to you by DraftKings!

ALAMO BOWL

No. 15 Oregon @ No. 14 Oklahoma

San Antonio, Texas

TIME/CHANNEL: Wednesday, 6:15 PM, ESPN

SEASON RECORD: UO (10-3, 7-2) / OU (10-2, 7-2)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Sooners have dominated the series - winning their first six matchups against the Ducks: the first five in Norman, Oklahoma by a combined score of 184 to 17, then beating Oregon 17-14 in the 2005 Holiday Bowl.

Oregon’s lone victory over Oklahoma took place in 2006, and many Oklahoma fans still anger over the controversial fumble recovery that gave the Ducks the momentum to seal the upset 34-33 victory at Autzen.

ATQ’s MUSINGS: The battle of the interim head coaches! Is Stoops out for blood after 2006’s wild finale? Is it possible that only the most die-hard of fans care about this game, considering the high amount of transfers and opt-outs between both teams? Quite possibly. But as of 8:40 AM PT, we still plan to play this game, and a win to end the season could bode well for either coaching staff to usher in the new era.

Another interesting story-line, is the battle between veteran Anthony Brown Jr. (which the Ducks have claimed will be the starter) against freshman phenom Caleb Williams, who replaced veteran starter Spencer Rattler. This could be a good case study of whether it’s better to stick with the flawed veteran or go with the young blood.

