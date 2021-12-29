Second Half Thread: Another Embarrassing Halftime Deficit

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (10-3) are being embarassed by the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) at the Alamo Bowl, currently down 30 to 3 at the half.
Anthony Brown: 16/23 - 115 YDS - 1 INT - 6 Car - 7 YDS
Caleb Williams: 12/17 - 129 YDS - 2 TD - 4 Car - 19 YDS
TD SCORERS: (UO) (OU) Kennedy Brooks {2}, Caleb Williams {2}, Drake Stoops, Marvin Mims
DUCK YARDS: 205 yards - 115 passing - 90 rushing
SOONER YARDS: 316 yards - 129 passing - 187 rushing
TURNOVERS FORCED: Ducks: 0 - Sooners: 1 (1 INT)
1ST QUARTER NOTES
- Oklahoma started with the ball at their own 25-yard line.
- Quarterback Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass on the Sooners’ first play of the game. Back-to-back two-yard plays from Eric Gray resulted in a three-and-out for the Sooners on their opening possession.
- The Oregon offense earned 32 quick yards through their first three plays, all of which centered around running back Travis Dye. But on the fourth play of Oregon’s opening drive, Quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. threw behind his man, resulting in a deflected ball and an interception from Justin Broiles.
- The Sooners suffered a false start on second down, but were able to convert on fourth-and-2 a couple plays later with a 9-yard pass to Jeremiah Hall to keep the drive alive.
- Williams earned a first down a few plays later by hitting running back Kennedy Brooks for a 7-yard gain, then reached the end zone for the game’s first score with consecutive completions of 10 and 16 yards. The Sooners missed the extra point.
Sooners 6 - Ducks 0
(9 plays, 54 yards, 4:31)
- The Ducks earned a first down with a 12-yard run from Dye on second-and-10 to reach their 40-yard line.
- Oregon’s second down success continued with an 11-yard pass to Troy Franklin on second-and-7.
- Dye made two huge plays on third down to get the Ducks to the Sooner 4-yard line: a 6-yard run on third-and-3 and a 21-yard on third-and-2 from the Oklahoma 25.
- A false start was followed by back-to-back negative plays from the Ducks, and though receiver Kris Hutson was able to earn 10 yards back to reach the Sooner 6, Oregon was forced to settle for the field goal.
Sooners 6 - Ducks 3
(14 plays, 66 yards, 5:59)
- It appeared the Ducks would hold the Sooners to a three-and-out on their next outing, but on third-and-3 Oregon was called on an offside penalty, resulting in a fresh set of downs for the Oklahoma offense.
- The final play of the first quarter was a 4-yard run from Gray to set up third-and-short at the Sooner 46.
2ND QUARTER NOTES
- The Sooners opened up the second quarter with a 3-yard run to earn a first down.
- Williams then connected with receiver Mario Williams for what could have been a touchdown, but ended up being a 49-yard gain due to a face mask from an Oregon DB who ripped of the helmet of Williams, ending the play.
- A holding penalty on first down from the Oregon 14-yard line proved too much to overcome, and Oklahoma settled for a 40-yard field goal.
Sooners 9 - Ducks 3
(11 plays, 52 yards, 3:42)
- A short-run on first down was followed by consecutive incompletions from Brown, resulting in an Oregon three-and-out.
- The Sooners started near midfield, then raced to the Duck 8 with a 40-yard run from Brooks on the first play of the drive.
- Three plays later, Drake Stoops walked into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Sooners 16 - Ducks 3
(4 plays, 48 yards, 1:50)
- The Duck offense continued to run through Dye, as their first first down of the drive was achieved via a 9-yard pass to Dye followed by a short run from the back.
- Brown was sacked for a loss of 5 yards on first down, but was able to overcome the negative play by connected with tight end Spencer Webb for a gain of 6 on fourth-and-3 at the 50. Unfortunately, Oregon wasn’t able to gain many more yards after the completion to Webb, forcing another punt.
- Williams completed passes of 11, 10 and then 11 yards to overcome a false start and reach near midfield, then the QB hit Marvin Mims for a 55-yard touchdown.
Sooners 23 - Ducks 3
(7 plays, 89 yards, 2:20)
- Brown made a 15-yard pass to Isaah Crocker, then ripped off a run of 14 yards on second-and-6 to reach the Oklahoma 42.
- The drive ended on fourth-and-2, when Brown was brought down for a loss in an attempt to convert. The Ducks turned it over on downs.
- The Sooners traveled 64 yards on five carries to reach the end zone on their next drive, which was capped off with a 29-yard scoring run from Brooks.
Sooners 30 - Ducks 3
(6 plays, 64 yards, 1:17)
- The Ducks ran out the clock, down 27.
Loading comments...