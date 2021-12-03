2021 Cristobal Predictions: PAC-12 Championship

Time to find out if ATQ is mostly wrong or mostly right!

Make your prediction for who will win this week’s PAC-12 contest and who will cover. At the end of the year we’ll tally the total and find out if we know what the Hell we’re talking about.

The ATQ hivemind fared especially well last week, hitting correctly on 81 percent of our pick-ems and breaking even on our picks against the spread! Now it’s time to pick the PAC-12 Championship game... and some other game no one cares about between some California 4-7 schmucks.

This week’s RESIDENT GENIUS award goes to...

Alfred Jodocus Kwak

Beavs 31 : 34 Ducks AB+ 145 yards passing with a TD. Dye 145 yards with a TD. Cardwell with the other TD on 65 yards rushing. Defense has a pick-six. Wee Cammy Lew-Lew goes 2/3 on FGs.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah

TIME/CHANNEL: Friday, 5:00 PM, ABC

SEASON RECORD: UO (10-2, 7-2) / UU (9-3, 8-1)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Ducks currently hold a 23-11 series lead over the Utes, though Utah won the most-recent matchup earlier this season in Salt Lake City by a score of 38-7.

MM’s MUSINGS: It’s rare you get a second shot in the same season against a team that beat you, hopefully Cristobal and Co. will be more prepared this go-around for the Utes. The winner goes to the Granddaddy of Them All, a grand prize for any PAC-12 team. Can Oregon bounce back from their beatdown at RIce-Eccles? All we can do is wait, watch, and PANIC!!!!!!

USC @ CALIFORNIA

TIME/CHANNEL: Saturday, 8:00 PM, FS1

SEASON RECORD: USC (4-7, 3-5) / CAL (4-7, 3-5)

HISTORICAL RECORD: The Trojans have dominated the series against the Golden Bears, 71-30-5.

MM’s MUSINGS: As opposed to all the other games going on this weekend, this game truly doesn’t matter and will be watched by next to no one. This is a game that was postponed after Covid protocol shut down a contest in November, but perhaps it should have just stayed cancelled. Lincoln Riley will be watching but not coaching, Justin Wilcox is not on the hot seat, but could be sometime next season. There’s no bowl eligibility to win and little respect to be earned with a victory. Do yourself a favor and find something else to do/watch than this struggle session.

