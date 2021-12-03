Championship Weekend Open Thread Fix Thingy

And here we are— the weekend we’ve all been waiting for. Where the rubber meets the road. Where we separate the wheat from the chaff. Where we lead the horse to the water and... wait, that’s not right, never mind.

Anyway, enjoy this veritable smorgasbord of college foobawwww, and then get ready for Bowl Season!

All times listed PST

Friday:

5:00 - #10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah, ABC

Of course they put the best game first

Saturday:

9:00 - Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, ESPN

Nothing like starting Saturday off with a little MACtion

9:00 - #9 Baylor vs. #5 Oklahoma State, ABC

This has the makings of a very good game, defense optional

12:00 - Utah State vs. #19 San Diego State, FOX

Can defensive genius Brady Hoke do it one more time?

12:30 - Appalachian State at #24 Louisiana

A date in the Camelia Bowl awaits!

1:00 - #1 Georgia vs. #3 Alabama, CBS

Saban will be as red as his fugly sports jacket by the time this one is over

1:00 - #21 Houston at #4 Cincinnati, ABC

Can the Cougs derail the Cats dream season?

5:00 - #2 Michigan vs. #13 Iowa, FOX

I smell an upset brewing

5:00 - #15 Pittsburgh vs. #16 Wake Forest, ABC

Clemson’s path to the playoffs will... wait a minute