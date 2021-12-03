Championship Weekend Open Thread Fix Thingy

And here we are— the weekend we’ve all been waiting for. Where the rubber meets the road. Where we separate the wheat from the chaff. Where we lead the horse to the water and... wait, that’s not right, never mind.
Anyway, enjoy this veritable smorgasbord of college foobawwww, and then get ready for Bowl Season!
All times listed PST
Friday:
5:00 - #10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah, ABC
Of course they put the best game first
Saturday:
9:00 - Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, ESPN
Nothing like starting Saturday off with a little MACtion
9:00 - #9 Baylor vs. #5 Oklahoma State, ABC
This has the makings of a very good game, defense optional
12:00 - Utah State vs. #19 San Diego State, FOX
Can defensive genius Brady Hoke do it one more time?
12:30 - Appalachian State at #24 Louisiana
A date in the Camelia Bowl awaits!
1:00 - #1 Georgia vs. #3 Alabama, CBS
Saban will be as red as his fugly sports jacket by the time this one is over
1:00 - #21 Houston at #4 Cincinnati, ABC
Can the Cougs derail the Cats dream season?
5:00 - #2 Michigan vs. #13 Iowa, FOX
I smell an upset brewing
5:00 - #15 Pittsburgh vs. #16 Wake Forest, ABC
Clemson’s path to the playoffs will... wait a minute
